How to change FOV in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta?

The Modern Warfare 3 Early Access Open Beta has kicked off for the PlayStation players on October 6 and will last till October 7, 2023. Ever since the launch, players have explored the many game modes Activision offers. Given the technical edge of the PS5 console, players are also tweaking the various visual options, pushing the latest Sony hardware to its limits.

One famous video setting players are curious about is the FOV (Field of View) feature in Modern Warfare 3. If you are curious about changing this setting in MW3, this article has you covered.

Does Modern Warfare 3 have a FOV slider?

Fortunately, Modern Warfare 3 does come with a FOV slider, even on consoles. The slider also has two extra options for fans to explore and tweak their desired field of view when playing the game.

These settings can also be changed mid-matches, giving you more freedom when accessing and adjusting your video settings in MW3. If you wish to run a lower field of view, you can customize the FidelityFX CAS options to get the most out of your system without compromising your visuals in-game.

How to use the FOV slider in Modern Warfare 3?

Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta has a simple menu layout for you to navigate. Here's how you can access the FOV slider alongside customizing other video settings within the game:

Head to the main menu in MW3 and navigate to the Graphics tab on the third.

The FOV slider is under the View options, right under the Refresh Rate.

By default, the option will be set to 120 FOV. However, you can shift the slider according to your preference.

Right under the FOV slider, you can press the Show More option to view two additional settings: the ADS and Weapon field of view.

These two options can also be changed to your desired choices, allowing you to handle your visuals flexibly.

The other two options for the FOV slider only affect the weapons that you are using.

While the FOV is a customizable setting, keeping the slider between 110 and 120 is recommended for the best competitive experience across all platforms. While playing an FPS (first-person shooter) game like MW3, you can see more of your surroundings with an increased field of view.

The Early Access session is only accessible for players who pre-ordered the game. More players can also enroll in the Open Beta from October 8 to October 16, 2023, where Activision will host more such sessions for both Xbox and PC.