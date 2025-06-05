The crown for the fastest TTK Assault Rifle in Black Ops 6 Season 4 goes to the FFAR 1. It was added to the game in Season 4, and it has quickly become the ultimate meta weapon. It boasts a TTK of just 256 ms at up to 26.4 meters. Needless to say, it kills quickly, taking just 1/4 of a second to take out an opponent. This makes it ideal for all maps and modes.

Ad

That said, to get the most out of the weapon, you must equip a few attachments. Hence, in this guide, we will take a closer look at the best loadout for the fastest TTK Assault Rifle in Black Ops 6 Season 4.

Best loadout for fastest TTK Assault Rifle in Black Ops 6 Season 4

To build the best loadout for the fastest TTK Assault Rifle in Black Ops 6, you must equip the following attachments with the FFAR 1:

Ad

Trending

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: G-Grip

G-Grip Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Here's how these attachments transform the FFAR 1 into the fastest TTK Assault Rifle in Black Ops 6 Season 4:

Setting up the best loadout for the fastest TTK Assault Rifle in Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Kepler Microflex is a minimalistic optical sight, providing players with a clean and precise picture of the targets. That said, you can always switch up your optical sight depending on your preference, as it has no impact on the gun's performance.

Ad

Also read: LC10 has insane TTK in Black Ops 6 Season 4

The Compensator makes a weapon a lot more accurate. It reduces gun kick and the vertical recoil by a whopping 40%. This makes the weapon extremely accurate at medium and long-range combat. However, since the recoil is already low, and if you can control it manually, we suggest using the Suppressor to keep yourself off the radar.

The Long Barrel gives a massive boost to the effective damage range. It delivers a 60% increment to the damage range, increasing it from just 16.5 meters to 26.4 meters. This essentially makes the Assault Rifle viable on all the Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6, irrespective of their size.

Ad

The G-Grip has multiple advantages. First, it helps reduce the horizontal recoil by 20%. Second, it stabilizes the recoil in full-auto mode, making the gun much more accurate. And finally, it improves the hip fire to ADS accuracy, which makes it ideal for aggressive plays. Do note that you can only unlock the G-Grip via the Season 4 Battle Pass.

Finally, we have the Commando Grip, which improves the aim-down-sight speed and the sprint-to-fire speed. As a result, it shaves off 14% from the ADS time and 20% from the sprint-to-fire speed. These handling improvements make the gun much easier to use in offensive plays.

Ad

Read more: Warzone Season 4: 5 best weapon loadouts to use in Verdansk

That covers everything that you need to know about the fastest TTK Assault Rifle in Black Ops 6 Season 4.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, make sure to check out the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More