The best Ghillie suit in Warzone can help you camouflage and blend into your surroundings, especially in green areas with grass and trees. It’s ideal for snipers, allowing them to engage enemies from a distance while staying hidden. However, choosing the right Ghillie suit can be tricky, as several options are available.
While the Ghilliebeast and S.A. Squatch are solid choices, one standout option from the Modern Warfare 2 era, Bushwacked, remains the top pick. This suit is exceptionally well-designed, allowing you to blend seamlessly with the environment.
This article will cover the Bushwacked Ghillie suit in more detail for Warzone.
Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion
Which is the best Ghillie suit to use in Warzone?
The best Ghillie suit in Warzone, in my opinion, is the Bushwacked, as mentioned earlier. It features leafy camouflage elements from head to waist, making it ideal for proning or crouching in tall grass. This makes you nearly invisible to enemies, even at close range.
The skin belongs to the Chuy operator, a carryover from Modern Warfare 2. If you’re wondering whether it’s still possible to acquire this skin, the answer is yes.
You can absolutely get the Bushwacked skin, but it requires a real-money purchase. The skin isn’t available individually but comes as part of a bundle that includes other cosmetics.
How to get the Bushwacked Ghillie suit in Warzone
- Launch Call of Duty HQ.
- Open Warzone.
- Go to the Operators tab.
- Select MW2 Operators and find Chuy.
- Once you find him, click Customize.
- Look for the "MWII Battle Pass Season 4 Collection" bundle.
- View the bundle and select the purchase option.
The bundle costs 2,400 Call of Duty Points (CP), which is approximately $19.99. Once purchased, the Bushwacked skin will be available in your inventory, and you can equip it to start using it in matches.
Also read: How to get CODxTonyHawksProSkater Calling Card for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
All available items included in the MWII Battle Pass Season 4 Collection bundle
The bundle consists of 11 items: six operator skins and five weapon blueprints. Here is a complete breakdown:
- Powercell Operator skin
- Nikto Operator
- Desert Ghost Operator skin
- Bushwacked Chuy Operator skin
- Badlands Zero Operator skin
- Ocean Fog Kleo Operator skin
- First Step PDSW 528 SMG blueprint
- Herengracht Tempus Torrent blueprint
- Life or Death Tempus Razorback blueprint
- The Swarm Ftac Siege blueprint
- Blood in the Water Kastov 545 blueprint
The other items in the bundle aren’t particularly worth getting; the Bushwacked skin stands out as the only one that truly justifies the purchase. The included weapon blueprints are for MW2 guns, which aren’t very effective in the current meta, and the other operator skins are hardly worth equipping.
Also read: When does WZ and Black Ops 6 Season 5 release?
Check out our other Call of Duty articles:
- All weapon changes in Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded
- Every bug fix in WZ Season 4 Reloaded update
- All Modifiers and their abilities in Warzone explained
- How to play Resurgence Casual in WZ