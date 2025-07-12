How to get CODxTonyHawksProSkater Calling Card for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

To celebrate the release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, Activision is giving away a free CODxTonyHawksProSkater Calling Card in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. While this is a limited-time offer, no end date has been announced yet. So, make sure to claim this free reward as soon as possible.

This article will walk you through the simple steps to unlock the Calling Card in both Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

How to acquire the CODxTonyHawksProSkater Calling Card for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

To get the CODxTonyHawksProSkater Calling Card in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone, all you need to do is comment on a specific post from Call of Duty’s official X account.

The Calling Card features the key art of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 and stands out as a stylish and appealing free reward.

How to claim the calling card

Before you begin, make sure you have an X account. If not, create one. After that, follow these steps:

Log in to your X account. Search for Call of Duty’s official X account (@CallofDuty). Scroll down to find the post about the COD x Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Calling Card giveaway. You can also search for “THPS 3 + 4” within Call of Duty’s profile. Reply to that specific post using the following format: Your Activision ID, CODxTonyHawksProSkater, @CallofDuty @TonyHawkTheGame Example: If your Activision ID is ABC#1234567, reply with: ABC#1234567, CODxTonyHawksProSkater, @CallofDuty @TonyHawkTheGame

Once you reply, Call of Duty will immediately confirm that the exclusive Calling Card will be added to your inventory with the launch of Season 5.

Important Note: While you need to claim the Calling Card now, it will only become available in your inventory when Season 5 launches on August 7, 2025.

How to find your Activision ID

If you cannot access your game or don’t remember your Activision ID, don’t worry; the section below will help you find it easily. There are two main ways to locate your Activision ID: either through the game itself or via the Activision website using a web browser.

Via Web Browser

Open your preferred web browser. Visit the official Activision website. Sign in using your Activision account credentials. Go to the Profile tab. Under Basic Info, your Activision ID will be displayed.

Via Call of Duty HQ (in-game)

Launch Call of Duty HQ. Go to the Settings tab. Navigate to Account & Network. Select Activision Account — your Activision ID will be visible here, and you can copy it directly.

