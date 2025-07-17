How to play Starting Room LTM in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Starting Room is the latest limited-time mode added to Black Ops 6 Zombies on July 18, 2025. This mode is highly challenging and available across all zombie maps: Liberty Falls, Terminus Island, Citadelle Des Morts, The Tomb, and Shattered Veil. Beyond the difficulty, the mode offers a distinct experience thanks to its unique cel-shaded visual style, which transforms the appearance of the maps.
This article will cover everything about the Starting Room LTM, including how to play it, what rewards are available, and more in Black Ops 6 Zombies.
Starting Room LTM in Black Ops 6 Zombies explained
Starting Room, as the name suggests, confines players to the spawn area of any Zombies map in Black Ops 6. This limited-access mode restricts movement where all doors are locked, meaning there are no door buys, no exfil, and even the Exfil Strategy Gobblegum is disabled.
In this mode, survival is inevitable only up to a point, and you’re bound to die eventually. The real challenge is how long you can last, or more specifically, which round you can reach within the starting area.
You might be wondering: Can you Pack-a-Punch your weapon? Can you upgrade weapon rarity? How do you get perks? Don’t worry, everything is covered here.
Any core machine or feature like the Perk Machine, Pack-a-Punch, or Der Wunderfizz (which appears after Round 25) will only be available if they originally spawn in the starting area of the map. For example, in Liberty Falls, the Pack-a-Punch machine is located inside the Church, not in the starting zone, so it won’t be accessible in the Starting Room LTM. Meanwhile, The Tomb features the Pack-a-Punch machine within its starting area, making it the only map in this mode where the machine is available.
Perk Machines and Der Wunderfizz follow the same logic in the Starting Room LTM. However, there's a unique addition in this mode where you can occasionally receive a Random Perk Power-Up dropped by zombies, offering a chance to get perks without machines.
Below is a map-by-map breakdown of the Starting Room in Black Ops 6 Zombies: which parts of each map are included in the spawn area, which features and machines are accessible there, and the guaranteed rewards you’ll earn for reaching specific round milestones.
Liberty falls
The spawn area in Liberty Falls is of medium size and includes the following sections:
- Abandoned Rooftop
- Pump & Pay
- Motor Lodge
- The beginning of East Main Street
Available features & Machines
- Mystery Box
- Ammo Cache
- Dark Aether Field Generator
- Wall Buy (GS45)
- Wall Buy (DM-10)
- Rampage Inducer
- GobbleGum Machine
Guaranteed rewards (Upon reaching Round 40)
- Time Out Ultra GobbleGum
- 15,000 XP
- A pack of five GobbleGums
Terminus Island
The spawn area in Terminus Island is of small size and includes the following sections:
- Holding Cells
- Elevator
- Guard Station
- Security Overlook
Available features & Machines
- Wall Buy (GS45)
- Tentacle Trap
- Ammo Cache
- Rampage Inducer
- GobbleGum Machine
Guaranteed rewards (Upon reaching Round 30)
- Hidden Power Ultra GobbleGum
- 15,000 XP
- A pack of five GobbleGums
Citadelle des Morts
The spawn area in Citadelle des Morts is of medium size and includes the following sections:
- Town Square
- Tavern
- Tavern Cellar
Available features & Machines
- Mystery Box
- Wall Buy (GS45)
- Ammo Cache
- Level II Armor Vest
- Arsenal
- Crafting Table
- Der Wunderfizz (unlocks at Round 25)
- Rampage Inducer
- GobbleGum Machine
Guaranteed rewards (Upon reaching Round 40)
- Reign Drops Ultra GobbleGum
- 15,000 XP
- A pack of five GobbleGums
The Tomb
The spawn area in The Tomb is large and includes the following sections:
- Dig Site
- Roman Mausoleum
Available features & Machines
- Pack-a-Punch Machine
- Mystery Box
- Level II Armor Vest
- Arsenal
- Ammo Box
- PHD Flopper Perk Machine
- Wall Buy (Marine SP)
- Rampage Inducer
- GobbleGum Machine
Guaranteed rewards (Upon reaching Round 40)
- Near Death Experience Ultra GobbleGum
- 15,000 XP
- A pack of five GobbleGums
Shattered Veil
The spawn area in Shattered Veil is large and includes the following sections:
- Garden Pond
- Lower Terrace
Available features & Machines
- Wall Buy (GS45)
- Ammo Cache
- Dark Aether Field Generator
- Mystery Box
- Rampage Inducer
- GobbleGum Machine
Guaranteed rewards (Upon reaching Round 40)
- Wonderbar! Ultra GobbleGum
- 15,000 XP
- A pack of five GobbleGums
It's important to note that traps, such as the Dark Aether Field Generator in Liberty Falls, have the same cooldown period, so you must wait a short time before activating them again.
On the other hand, Mystery Boxes in the Starting Room LTM have no usage limitations or price increases. You can access and use them as many times as you want, with each spin costing 950 Essence.
That covers everything you need to know about the Starting Room LTM in Black Ops 6 Zombies. This mode is truly challenging, whether you choose to go solo or team up with friends to face the challenge head-on. The mode is expected to remain available until the end of Season 4, which concludes on August 7, 2025.
