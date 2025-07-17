How to play Starting Room LTM in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Starting Room is the latest limited-time mode added to Black Ops 6 Zombies on July 18, 2025. This mode is highly challenging and available across all zombie maps: Liberty Falls, Terminus Island, Citadelle Des Morts, The Tomb, and Shattered Veil. Beyond the difficulty, the mode offers a distinct experience thanks to its unique cel-shaded visual style, which transforms the appearance of the maps.

Ad

This article will cover everything about the Starting Room LTM, including how to play it, what rewards are available, and more in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Starting Room LTM in Black Ops 6 Zombies explained

Starting Room, as the name suggests, confines players to the spawn area of any Zombies map in Black Ops 6. This limited-access mode restricts movement where all doors are locked, meaning there are no door buys, no exfil, and even the Exfil Strategy Gobblegum is disabled.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In this mode, survival is inevitable only up to a point, and you’re bound to die eventually. The real challenge is how long you can last, or more specifically, which round you can reach within the starting area.

You might be wondering: Can you Pack-a-Punch your weapon? Can you upgrade weapon rarity? How do you get perks? Don’t worry, everything is covered here.

Any core machine or feature like the Perk Machine, Pack-a-Punch, or Der Wunderfizz (which appears after Round 25) will only be available if they originally spawn in the starting area of the map. For example, in Liberty Falls, the Pack-a-Punch machine is located inside the Church, not in the starting zone, so it won’t be accessible in the Starting Room LTM. Meanwhile, The Tomb features the Pack-a-Punch machine within its starting area, making it the only map in this mode where the machine is available.

Ad

Perk Machines and Der Wunderfizz follow the same logic in the Starting Room LTM. However, there's a unique addition in this mode where you can occasionally receive a Random Perk Power-Up dropped by zombies, offering a chance to get perks without machines.

Also read: CODToons event in Warzone and Black Ops 6: All rewards and how to get them

The Tomb cel-shaded version (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Below is a map-by-map breakdown of the Starting Room in Black Ops 6 Zombies: which parts of each map are included in the spawn area, which features and machines are accessible there, and the guaranteed rewards you’ll earn for reaching specific round milestones.

Ad

Liberty falls

The spawn area in Liberty Falls is of medium size and includes the following sections:

Abandoned Rooftop

Pump & Pay

Motor Lodge

The beginning of East Main Street

Available features & Machines

Mystery Box

Ammo Cache

Dark Aether Field Generator

Wall Buy (GS45)

Wall Buy (DM-10)

Rampage Inducer

GobbleGum Machine

Guaranteed rewards (Upon reaching Round 40)

Time Out Ultra GobbleGum

Ultra GobbleGum 15,000 XP

A pack of five GobbleGums

Terminus Island

The spawn area in Terminus Island is of small size and includes the following sections:

Ad

Holding Cells

Elevator

Guard Station

Security Overlook

Available features & Machines

Wall Buy (GS45)

Tentacle Trap

Ammo Cache

Rampage Inducer

GobbleGum Machine

Guaranteed rewards (Upon reaching Round 30)

Hidden Power Ultra GobbleGum

Ultra GobbleGum 15,000 XP

A pack of five GobbleGums

Citadelle des Morts

The spawn area in Citadelle des Morts is of medium size and includes the following sections:

Town Square

Tavern

Tavern Cellar

Available features & Machines

Mystery Box

Wall Buy (GS45)

Ammo Cache

Level II Armor Vest

Arsenal

Crafting Table

Der Wunderfizz (unlocks at Round 25)

Rampage Inducer

GobbleGum Machine

Ad

Guaranteed rewards (Upon reaching Round 40)

Reign Drops Ultra GobbleGum

Ultra GobbleGum 15,000 XP

A pack of five GobbleGums

The Tomb

The spawn area in The Tomb is large and includes the following sections:

Dig Site

Roman Mausoleum

Available features & Machines

Pack-a-Punch Machine

Mystery Box

Level II Armor Vest

Arsenal

Ammo Box

PHD Flopper Perk Machine

Wall Buy (Marine SP)

Rampage Inducer

GobbleGum Machine

Guaranteed rewards (Upon reaching Round 40)

Near Death Experience Ultra GobbleGum

Ultra GobbleGum 15,000 XP

A pack of five GobbleGums

Shattered Veil

The spawn area in Shattered Veil is large and includes the following sections:

Ad

Garden Pond

Lower Terrace

Available features & Machines

Wall Buy (GS45)

Ammo Cache

Dark Aether Field Generator

Mystery Box

Rampage Inducer

GobbleGum Machine

Guaranteed rewards (Upon reaching Round 40)

Wonderbar! Ultra GobbleGum

Ultra GobbleGum 15,000 XP

A pack of five GobbleGums

Also read: How to get Speed Lines weapon camo for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

It's important to note that traps, such as the Dark Aether Field Generator in Liberty Falls, have the same cooldown period, so you must wait a short time before activating them again.

Ad

On the other hand, Mystery Boxes in the Starting Room LTM have no usage limitations or price increases. You can access and use them as many times as you want, with each spin costing 950 Essence.

That covers everything you need to know about the Starting Room LTM in Black Ops 6 Zombies. This mode is truly challenging, whether you choose to go solo or team up with friends to face the challenge head-on. The mode is expected to remain available until the end of Season 4, which concludes on August 7, 2025.

Ad

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More