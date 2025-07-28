Black Ops 6 Zombies final chapter revealed

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Jul 28, 2025 19:34 GMT
Exploring Black Ops 6 Zombies final chapter (Image via Activision)
Exploring Black Ops 6 Zombies final chapter (Image via Activision)

Black Ops 6 Zombies has played a major role in the overall game, but for an entire season and a half, its storyline was put on hold. That wait is now over, and the final chapter has been revealed.

Ad

The last major update to Zombies' story and map came during Season 3. Since then, there has been no story progression or map addition, and only minor elements have been added in between. However, with the Season 5 update, players will finally receive a new map and the concluding part of the Black Ops 6 Zombies storyline.

In my opinion, the narrative this time has been exceptionally well-crafted, with intriguing plot points and an overall engaging presentation. The previous Shattered Veil narrative ended on a cliffhanger, leaving players in suspense for quite some time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now that the final chapter is here, this article will break down everything you need to know about the conclusion of Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Black Ops 6 Zombies final chapter explored

Call of Duty recently shared a teaser image showcasing the final chapter of Black Ops 6 Zombies. The post doesn’t give away much, but it features the word “RECKONING” in bold, fiery letters, with the caption: “Fear the Reckoning.” It also includes a statement confirming this is indeed the ending of the Black Ops 6 Zombies storyline.

Ad
Ad

With this teaser image, it’s now confirmed that the final Zombies map will be titled Reckoning, a name that had previously surfaced through leaks.

Beyond the name reveal, the developers have built up suspense through a series of cryptic teasers. Since July 23, 2025, three short camcorder-style clips, each under 12 seconds, have been shared. These clips provide a peek at a brief, chaotic situation inside Janus Towers. They show scenes of destruction: fires raging, lasers blasting, a giant robot attacking, and zombies swarming the region.

Ad

Though brief, the footage hints that the upcoming map will be full of intense action and dramatic scenes. And now, with the official name revealed, fans can expect more details soon as we near the release of the final chapter.

The Reckoning map and the conclusion to the Zombies storyline will launch with Season 5 on August 7, 2025.

Black Ops 6 Zombies final chapter release date and time for all regions

Here is a list of release dates and times for the final chapter across various regions:

Ad

Time zones

Date and time

Pacific Standard Time (PST)

August 7, 2025, at 9 AM

Mountain Standard Time (MST)

August 7, 2025,at 10 AM

Central Standard Time (CST)

August 7, 2025,at 11 AM

Eastern Standard Time (EST)

August 7, 2025,at 12 PM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)

August 7, 2025,at 4 PM

Central European Summer Time (CEST)

August 7, 2025,at 6 PM

Eastern European Summer Time (EEST)

August 7, 2025,at 7 PM

Moscow Standard Time (MSK)

August 7, 2025,at 7 PM

Indian Standard Time (IST)

August 7, 2025,at 9:30 PM

China Standard Time (CST)

August 8, 2025,at 12 AM

Japan Standard Time (JST)

August 8, 2025,at 1 AM

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

August 8, 2025,at 2 AM

Ad

Also read: Black Ops 7 x Monster Energy: Everything we know

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications