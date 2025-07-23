How to fly through Overlook's Upper Skydeck in Warzone for the CODToons event

The CODToons event is live, and you'll have to fly through the Overlook's Upper Skydeck to complete one of the associated Warzone tasks. Unlike the previous events in Warzone, CODToon doesn't require you to earn XP or collect event-based currency. Rather, the event rewards can be obtained by completing specific tasks within the multiplayer, Warzone, or Zombies mode.

One of the reward sets you can get from this event is the TR2 CQB Auto Conversion Kit and Clicker Weapon Charm. These are the prizes of the sixth challenge, and its associated Warzone task requires you to fly through the Upper Skydeck of the Overlook point of interest (POI) on the Verdansk battle royale map.

This article describes the best way of flying through Overlook's Upper Skydeck alongside the location of the POI in question.

Where is the Overlook in Warzone?

The Overlook is the huge under-construction building that can be found in the Downtown district of Verdansk in Warzone. It is the tallest building in the area and the most noticeable structure in the district.

The Overlook in Verdansk (Image via Activision)

The location of the Overlook (marked in red) on the Tac map of Verdansk has also been provided, which will help you determine the position of the building in the Downtown district.

Location of Overlook in Tac Map (Image Via Activision || Sportskeeda Gaming)

How to Fly Through the Overlook's Upper Skydeck in Warzone

Flying through the Overlook's Upper Skydeck is not a complicated task. To complete the task, either parachute or fly a helicopter through the space between the Skydeck (which is the second accessible floor of the building) and its roof without touching the Skydeck floor.

The opening of Overlook's Upper Skydeck (Image via Activision || Sportskeeda Gaming)

This challenge can be completed right at the start of the match. Queue in for a game of normal or casual battle royale, or a plunder match, and deploy near the Downtown district. After that, open your parachute and glide toward the Overlook building. If you have the proper altitude, you will be able to smoothly glide through the opening above the skydeck and complete the challenge.

The interior section of the Upper Skydeck (Image via Activision)

Alternatively, you can drop somewhere else on the map, get a helicopter, and fly through the opening of Overlook's Upper Skydeck to complete the task. You can also directly land on the top of the Overlook building, collect the ground loot, and the parachute from the roof. This method will give enough altitude to smoothly slide through the opening above the Overlook's Upper Skydeck.

If you can complete the task properly without touching the Skydeck floor, you will get a notification stating the challenge has been completed and will immediately be rewarded with 2500 XP points. Once the match is over, visit the CODToon event menu, and you will see that the TR2 CQB Auto Conversion Kit and Clicker Weapon Charm have been added to your inventory.

