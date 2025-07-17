Call of Duty players have reportedly played the game longer than the duration of human history 

Call of Duty has thrilled the FPS community, with reports revealing that gamers have logged over 25 billion hours playing titles from the franchise. The playtime is equal to around 2.85 million years, which roughly exceeds the duration of human history. The number was shared by Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) on X, although due to a lack of official sources, the exact figure can't be confirmed.

Regardless, it is safe to say that Call of Duty is one of the longest-running FPS franchises in the world, from CoD 1 in 2003 to the current Black Ops title (which attracted 3.7 million players during its launch in 2024).

This article will highlight the possible reasons behind CoD's immense community playtime.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. The exact playtime figures are not verifiable, so readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Call of Duty players have reportedly played the game for 25 billion hours

According to an X post by Historic Vids, a social media handle known for sharing random facts, CoD players have reportedly played the game for 25 billion hours, which equals about 2.85 million years. This quickly became a hot topic in the gaming community, with the post receiving several comments and replies. The huge player count isn't surprising for many, as, like the previous CoD titles, Black Ops 6 was a top-selling game that sold over 500 million copies.

The Call of Duty franchise delivers exhilarating first-person shooter action, creating highly engaging and addictive gaming experiences that keep players returning for more. Moreover, Warzone, CoD's free-to-play battle royale game, ranks among the most popular in its genre, securing a spot on Steam’s top-seller list. The franchise emphasizes social interaction and teamwork, enabling players from around the globe to connect and compete together.

However, despite being one of the most popular FPS series, CoD faces several challenges. Players frequently report issues related to cheating, crashes, bugs, and compatibility problems, as the game has become increasingly graphically demanding to compete with other AAA multiplayer titles. However, with a dedicated development team and an active, engaged community, CoD has solidified its status as a household name in the FPS genre.

About the author Siddharth Rathi Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty.



