All Black Ops 6 Twitch drops for WSOW 2025 Regional Finals: How to claim them

By Prit Chauhan
Published Jul 27, 2025 15:54 GMT
All new WSOW Black Ops 6 Twitch drops explained (Image via Activision)

You can secure exciting new Black Ops 6 Twitch drops by watching the World Series of Warzone 2025 Regional Finals. The tournament will see teams competing in trios from the NA and EMEA regions, and the matches will be broadcast live on July 29 and 30, 2025. Watching them for the designated durations will allow you to claim rewards in-game.

This article will go over all the Black Ops 6 Twitch drops for WSOW 2025 Regional Finals and explain how you can get them in the game.

Black Ops 6 Twitch drops for WSOW 2025 Regional Finals: Rewards and how to claim them

The new Black Ops 6 Twitch drops for the World Series of Warzone 2025 Regional Final were revealed on July 25, 2025. Here is what you stand to earn by watching the tournament live:

  • 1 hour Weapon Token
  • 1 hour Double XP Token
  • "To The Moon" Animated Emblem
  • Island Vibes Blueprint
You can earn these rewards by watching the Regional Finals anywhere between 30 minutes and 3 hours on July 29 and July 30, 2025. The NA Regional Finals will go down on July 29, starting at 3:00 pm PST / 6:00 pm EST. Meanwhile, the EMEA finals will begin on July 30, at 10:00 am PST / 7:00 pm CEST.

To get the rewards, you will need to go to your Activision account and link it to your official Twitch account. This will allow you to log in hours while watching on Twitch and claim rewards in-game. Here's how to do it:

  • Go to the official Activision website.
  • Log in with your credentials and then click on your Profile icon located on the top right of the screen.
  • Here, you should be able to find the Account Linking tab from the left panel.
  • You can find Twitch under the Social Networks section.
  • Next, go through the prompts and link your Twitch and Activision accounts.

Once this process is done, you can officially stream the World Series of Warzone on Twitch and claim the aforementioned rewards.

