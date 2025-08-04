Best KSV loadout for Warzone and Black Ops 6

By Siddharth Rathi
Published Aug 04, 2025 09:25 GMT
Loadout guide for KSV in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Building the best KSV loadout for Warzone and Black Ops 6 will require optimizing the weapon in many areas, like damage range, recoil management, and weapon stability. It's a powerful SMG known for its high rate of fire, high damage, and fast time to kill, best suited for aggressive situations in short to medium-range encounters. However, this weapon is infamous for its high recoil and limited range.

With the right attachments, new players and seasoned veterans can optimize the SMG to its full potential. This article will share the best KSV loadout for Warzone and Black Ops 6.

Best KSV loadout in Warzone

Here are the attachments you'll need to make the best KSV loadout for Warzone:

  • Muzzle: Compensator
  • Barrel: Long Barrel
  • Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
  • Magazine: Extended Mag II
  • Rear Grip: Commando Grip
KSV in Rebirth Island Warzone (Image via Activision || Sportskeeda Gaming)
The Compensator is a muzzle attachment that helps control the vertical recoil in the best KSV loadout. It aids stability during gunfights, tailored for weapons that have a high recoil, like the KSV.

The Long Barrel attachment helps increase bullet velocity and damage range. It improves the overall accuracy of the weapon by controlling the bullet spread.

The Vertical Foregrip underbarrel can significantly lower the vertical recoil in this KSV loadout. You aim better as the weapon sway during ADS reduces.

The Extended MAG II can be used to increase the ammo capacity. It also reduces the reload frequency, so you can fight longer without having to reload your SMG.

The Commando Grip is a rear grip mod that enhances sprint to fire speed, ADS speed, and movement speed. It helps increase the mobility, but slightly reduces recoil control.

Best KSV loadout in Black Ops 6

Here are the attachments we'll use for the best KSV loadout for Black Ops 6:

  • Muzzle: Compensator
  • Barrel: Long Barrel
  • Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
  • Rear Grip: Economic Grip
  • Fire Mods: Recoil Springs
KSV SMG in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision || Sportskeeda Gaming)
The Compensator offers enhanced vertical recoil control in the best KSV loadout for Black Ops 6. It can reduce upward muzzle climb to get more accurate follow-up shots. On the other hand, it can slightly reduce ADS stability.

The Long Barrel attachment can increase the effective damage range, making KSV a decent firearm for mid-range combat. It also improves bullet velocity and effective range at the cost of decreased mobility and handling.

The Vertical Foregrip is an underbarrel used to manage vertical recoil. It improves weapon stability by reducing gun sway and enhances accuracy in close to medium-range situations.

The Ergonomic Grip improves weapon handling and enhances ADS speed, allowing you to manage aim better during clutch situations. It also enhances the sprint-to-fire speed, allowing for better handling and fast recovery from movement.

The Recoil Springs are the preferred fire mod for this build. It offers improved vertical recoil control and reduces horizontal recoil and helps control gun kick, improving overall weapon handling.

