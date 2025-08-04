The best AS VAL loadout for Warzone and Black Ops 6 will help players utilize the full potential of the weapon. The AS VAL is an assault rifle known for its stock suppressor, making it a great choice for Operators seeking a stealthy and accurate firearm. The gun has a fast time to kill (TTK) and a good fire rate, but it also has some downsides, such as high recoil.

This loadout focuses on the best attachments for a balanced AS VAL build that enhances recoil control, accuracy, and handling. With that in mind, this article breaks down the best AS VAL loadout for Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

Best AS VAL loadout in Warzone

Here are all the attachments in the best AS VAL loadout in Warzone:

Barrel : Suppressed Reinforced Barrel

: Suppressed Reinforced Barrel Undebarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Magazine : Extended Mag III

: Extended Mag III Rear Grip : CQB Grip

: CQB Grip Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

The AS VAL in Warzone (Image via Activision//Sportskeeda Gaming)

The Suppressed Reinforced Barrel is exclusive to the AS VAL assault rifle. This attachment can significantly improve the weapon's damage range and bullet velocity, thus increasing its overall performance.

The Vertical Foregrip helps stabilize horizontal recoil control on the AS VAL, which is known for its kick. It’s especially effective on weapons with high horizontal kickback, like SMGs and ARs.

The Extended Mag III increases the AS VAL's ammo capacity. With it equipped, Operators can carry more ammo and fire more rounds without having to constantly reload their assault rifle.

The CQB Grip is a rear grip that boosts weapon handling by improving the sprint-to-fire speed and slide-to-fire speed.

The Recoil Springs is a fire mod that helps to manage vertical and horizontal recoil control. It can also reduce gun kick and improve overall weapon handling, which is necessary to land precise shots.

Best AS VAL loadout in Black Ops 6

Here are all the attachments you can use if you want the best AS VAL loadout in Black Ops 6:

Barrel : Suppressed Long Barrel

: Suppressed Long Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Magazine : Extended Mag III

: Extended Mag III Rear Grip : Commando Grip

: Commando Grip Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

The AS VAL in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision// Sportskeeda Gaming)

The Suppressed Long Barrel increases the AS VAL's bullet velocity and damage range, allowing players to take out opponents from a distance.

The Vertical Foregrip is an underbarrel attachment that improves aiming stability by reducing vertical recoil. However, this stability comes at a cost, as mobility functions, such as aimdown sight speed and sprint-to-fire time, are somewhat reduced.

As mentioned previously, the Extended Mag III increases the AS VAL's ammo capacity. With it equipped, players can enter firefights without having to worry about constant reloads.

The Commando Grip provides recoil control and improved stability while aiming. It helps minimize gun kick, which allows Operators to swiftly target moving enemies.

The Recoil Springs is a fire mod attachment that provides weapon stability. It can help manage gun kick, vertical recoil, and horizontal recoil.

