Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is reaching its midpoint as the Reloaded update is set to launch this week on July 12. The major content patch will bring various anticipated features to the game, including the last episode of Special Ops RAID Atomgrad, which will conclude the special operations of Task Force 141.
The fourth episode of Raid will continue Captain Price's fight against Al-Qatala as he teams up with Price, Gaz, Alex, and Farah against antagonist Hadir. This article will cover the upcoming episode's overview. Those who haven't played the first three Raid missions could get the story spoiled for themselves.
Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded will bring in the last mission of Special Ops Raid
Modern Warfare 2's Special Ops Raid missions feature a group of three players who have to fight through herds of AI enemies while trying to navigate through the area they have infiltrated.
Each episode features a set of complicated puzzles that players must solve thoroughly. The fourth and last episode of this series in Modern Warfare 2 will also expectedly comprise a tough puzzle that will take a lot of trial and error to crack, as it will conclude the story of Special Ops.
The blog contained the following excerpt:
"The good news is Alex — a “man o’ steel,” per Gaz — is here. Not only that, but the missile is still here, too . . . The only problem is that its payload isn’t, it was just smuggled out of the facility by Farah’s brother: AQ asset Hadir."
In this mission, Alex is also set to make an appearance. He will be helping out Gaz and Price as they venture out to find a missile smuggled out by Farah's brother Hadir for unknown purposes. However, part of the mission will be to rescue Alex as he gets captured by Al-Qatala soldiers while trying to push deeper into the enemy's base.
Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded is scheduled to launch on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 9 am PT on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.