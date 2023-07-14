Modern Warfare 2 Atomgrad Raid episode 4 ending explained

The mid-season update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's fourth season recently went live, adding a plethora of content. Some prominent additions include a new multiplayer map, a new shotgun, a novel Gulag for Vondel, and the ending of Special Ops Raid, as the fourth and last episode completes Task Force 141's mission.

Players can now access the Atomgrad Raid Episode 4 on Modern Warfare 2 in a lobby of three. As this article will explain the ending of the last episode, spoilers for the story are also included.

Who are the "Real Russians" as mentioned by Hadir in Modern Warfare 2 Raid Episode 4?

The fourth Raid episode of Modern Warfare 2 commences with Alex, Farah, and Price captured by Hadir as they try to convince him not to use the Nuclear Warhead Core he has his hands on. The three are then blindfolded and detained as Hadir continues with his plan. Nonetheless, they manage to escape their jail cells and fight through the hoard of enemies.

The whole mission consists of Task Force 141 locating the Nuclear Warhead Core that Hadir has and securing it while also trying to eliminate Farah's brother in the process. There are several puzzles that players will have to get through as Hadir tries to slow down the three protagonists as he tries to launch the nuclear weapon.

The three manage to secure the Nuclear Warhead Core first, leaving Hadir to be found. The last battle consists of Hadir making a run while Farah, Alex, and Price kill through their way to stop him. Once players eliminate all enemy soldiers in the facility, Hadir can be found hiding in a room, injured by the elevator's collapse. This starts the ending sequence of the Modern Warfare 2 final Raid.

Farah confronts his brother, and he tries to do the same, asking her to join him and launch the nuclear weapon nonetheless. Farah expectedly declines and says she will stop the Russians her own way with people she trusts. Hadir continues by saying:

"Listen to me Farah, they are coming, Urzikstan is in danger... Mama and Baba would be proud."

Just as Hadir passes away, he exclaims that "the real Russians" are on their way but does not give Price a name. The three leave the area as their objective is completed, leaving the players with a cliffhanger ending. The final scene of the Raid episode sees Farah, Alex, and Price regrouping with Gaz and going their different ways out of the country.

The "real Russians" mentioned by Hadir most likely points to Vladimir Makarov, who was teased at the end of the campaign of Modern Warfare 2. He is one of the most notorious villains of the Modern Warfare universe, set to make an appearance yet again. The ominous dialog sets the narrative for Modern Warfare 3, which is highly rumored to release later this year.