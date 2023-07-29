How to get Commander Phillip Graves in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5

Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 are set to release in four days, and Commander Phillip Graves from the Shadow Company is expected to return as a playable operator. Commander Graves is a character featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Initially introduced as a supporting figure, Graves is subsequently identified as the secondary antagonist, who has now risen from the dead. Season 5's narrative promises to explain how he survived and what he's been up to.

While fans are thrilled that Season 5 will feature this new character, they are interested in learning how to unlock the operator. Once the players have fulfilled the requirements, this operator can be unlocked in MW2 and Warzone 2.

How to unlock Phillip Graves in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5

Phillip Graves (Image via Activision)

In Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5, it is disclosed that Graves never set foot inside the tank, which was unknown to Task Force 141. Graves maintains the facade by running Shadow Company covertly with his employee Oz.

There is only one way to unlock the Phillip Graves operator. You need to get the Season 5 BlackCell battle pass. The Season 5 battle pass comes in two different forms. If you've completed all the Season 4 sectors, you'll have enough COD Points to buy the regular edition, which costs 1100 COD Points.

The BlackCell bundle is for those seeking more. This special battle pass, which costs £29.99, includes many exclusive cosmetic items with a different color palette from those in the ordinary version.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S05-Announceme…



Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

50 years of hip-hop celebration It's a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal EventNew Faction Showdown EventTwo 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch50 years of hip-hop celebration pic.twitter.com/PYxbsIL8dn

With your buy, Infinity Ward will give you access to the Phillip Graves operator to be deployed by you in the game. There is no other method to get the upcoming operator in the game.

Six new operators, such as Graves, Oz, and Mila, are introduced in this final season. Other operators, except Graves, will be made accessible as shop bundles. Activision claims that specific bundles will be offered at launch, and others will become available soon after Season 5 begins. Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and 21 Savage are some hip-hop artists available as operator bundles this season.

When does Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 launch?

Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 are supposed to be released on August 2, 2023, at 9 AM PT, 12 PM ET, and 5 PM BST, which is also when the current season ends, according to the in-game battle pass page's countdown timer. The update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

New operators, weapons, fresh skins, and more content will be available in the new Season. Stay tuned for more info in the upcoming days with Sportskeeda.