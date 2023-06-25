Is Warzone 1 still playable?

Yes, Warzone 1 can still be played after being re-released as Warzone Caldera on April 20, 2020, and it quickly became a hit in the gaming industry. It rapidly gained a large fan following, and since it was released during the lockdown, its popularity surged. Soon after, Warzone 2 was launched, and the former was re-published with the new name Warzone Caldera.

Activision just informed Warzone 1 players through their official Twitter handle that Warzone Caldera's servers would go down in the second half of September 2023. However, gamers may enjoy the game till then.

Can Warzone 1 still be played?

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone BREAKING: Activision has shared that Warzone Caldera will be shutting down for good on September 21st of this year.



Caldera and Warzone 1 movement will be gone forever. RIP. BREAKING: Activision has shared that Warzone Caldera will be shutting down for good on September 21st of this year. Caldera and Warzone 1 movement will be gone forever. RIP. https://t.co/nXDaVYyQLs

Warzone 1, Call of Duty's first battle royale shooter, went down on November 16, 2022, the same day the latest iteration was published. The game was re-released on November 28, 2022, with the new name Warzone Caldera and currently, it can still be accessed and played to your heart's content.

Warzone 1's player advancement, cosmetics, battle pass content, and other elements were carried over to Caldera. Former gamers were pleased since their hard-earned achievements and valuables were preserved. However, it will not be secure for much longer as the game will shut down shortly, and everything relating to the title will be wiped and no longer accessible.

According to Activision, Warzone Caldera will be formally closed down on September 21, 2023; after that, you will not be able to access the game anymore. You have fewer than three months to enjoy the game, relive your Warzone days, and treasure your memories with the title.

Rumour has it that with the release of the next Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 3, the developers decided to shut down one of its BR to increase the forthcoming title's popularity and overall sales. The title does not necessitate two BRs, which divides the fans and reduces player intake.

Inventory status of Warzone 1

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



All Caldera gameplay, player progression, inventories and online services will expire on that date. Learn more bit.ly/Caldera-Update As #Warzone moves ahead with exciting new experiences to come, Warzone Caldera will shut down on Sept 21.All Caldera gameplay, player progression, inventories and online services will expire on that date. Learn more As #Warzone moves ahead with exciting new experiences to come, Warzone Caldera will shut down on Sept 21.All Caldera gameplay, player progression, inventories and online services will expire on that date. Learn more👉 bit.ly/Caldera-Update https://t.co/MH83AkeHUl

In Warzone Caldera, Warzone participants received all of their in-game items. However, after the title gets shut down on September 21, you can no longer access any of the inventory, including weapon skins, Operator skins, other cosmetics, and so on. All of your inventory will be wiped, and there is no way to keep the inventories in-game or move them to newer titles.

Poll : 0 votes