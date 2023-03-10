Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Path of the Ronin: New challenges and rewards for Season 2 Reloaded revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Path of the Ronin event was an exciting addition to the games in Season 2. The event came with seven unique challenges; completing them all rewarded players with the Crossbow. This event will be getting an expansion in Season 2 Reloaded, giving players a fresh set of challenges and several intriguing items to unlock.

The Path of the Ronin event was based on the Seven Virtues of Bushido: Integrity, Respect, Courage, Honor, Compassion, Sincerity, and Loyalty. Apart from the Crossbow, completing each challenge rewards players with certain in-game items such as Emblems, Calling Cards, Loading screens, and more.

Season 2 Reloaded will take a different route with the event. The Path of the Ronin challenges will no longer be based on the Seven Virtues of Bushido and will instead be testing the gunplay skills of players.

Everything you should know about the Path of the Ronin event in Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Here are the challenges at a glance: Unlock a new event Camo for each Weapon class and a golden Charm in the Path of the Ronin Event expansion

The Path of the Ronin event will shift from the Seven Virtues of Bushido to the gunplay skills of the player. Hence, all the new challenges and rewards are weapon specific. All weapon categories in the two titles, such as Assault Rifles, Marksman Rifles, Launchers, Melee, and more, will have unique challenges.

Having said that, as revealed by the official Call of Duty blog, Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone 2, and Modern Warfare 2 will introduce the following challenges in the Path of the Ronin event:

Assault Rifles: Get 125 headshots (eliminations)

Get 125 headshots (eliminations) Battle Rifles: Get 75 headshots

Get 75 headshots Submachine Guns: Get 100 headshots

Get 100 headshots Light Machine Guns: Get 75 headshots

Get 75 headshots Shotguns: Get 50 headshots

Get 50 headshots Marksman Rifles: Get 50 headshots

Get 50 headshots Sniper Rifles: Get 50 headshots

Get 50 headshots Handguns: Get 30 headshots

Get 30 headshots Melee: Get 30 kills from behind

Get 30 kills from behind Launcher: Get 40 kills

All these challenges can be easily tracked through the 'Event' tab in-game and check one's progress towards the free rewards.

Rewards for Path of the Ronin event in Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Completing all the above-mentioned challenges will reward players with weapon camos and charms. If players complete all ten challenges successfully, they will get their hands on the 'Bowing Blossoms' camouflage for all weapons in the two games and a Golden weapon charm.

But that's not all. Apart from the rewards for completing all ten challenges, each challenge will also earn players a camo called 'Winds of Ash.' This skin will be available for all the guns in that weapon category for which the challenge was completed.

With the new Season 2 Reloaded update of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, all previously known Path of the Ronin event challenges and their challenge-specific rewards will be removed from the two games. Hence, if users haven't already completed them, it is advised to do so.

As for the final reward, the Crossbow will still be available to unlock by completing in-game challenges or via store bundle purchases. Players who wish to acquire it for free will have to get 50 Longshot kills with a Marksman Rifle to unlock it.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

