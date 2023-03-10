Warzone 2 announces free third anniversary gifts for players in Season 2 Reloaded

Season 2 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will reward all of its players with free gifts. The news arrived shortly after Call of Duty recently revealed all the content that's set to arrive in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with the upcoming Season 2 Reloaded update. At the moment, the developers have announced a total of seven free rewards that fans can obtain throughout Season 2 Reloaded.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2's Season 2 Reloaded update will officially be released on March 15, 2023. Besides the free rewards, the upcoming mid-season update is set to introduce a plethora of new content for both titles, including brand new weapons, game modes, maps, and more.

Free rewards for all Warzone 2 players in Season 2 Reloaded

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Weapon Blueprint

Calling Cards

& more To celebrate three years of Warzone, players will be able to claim seven free items over the coming weeks through the in-game Store that are themed around the maps, seasons, and memories made since its launch on March 10, 2020.Weapon BlueprintCalling Cards& more To celebrate three years of Warzone, players will be able to claim seven free items over the coming weeks through the in-game Store that are themed around the maps, seasons, and memories made since its launch on March 10, 2020.🔫 Weapon Blueprint🃏 Calling Cards👀 & more https://t.co/YuKIAdjMMp

March 10, 2023, marks the three-year anniversary of Call of Duty: Warzone. To celebrate this significant milestone, developers will be giving away free rewards to every player. Although the rewards haven't been announced yet, players can expect items such as free weapon blueprints, calling cards, and more.

According to the developers, these gifts will be themed around the various maps, Seasons, and 'memories' made throughout the previous iteration of the battle royale title.

Warzone was an iconic launch that took the world of Call of Duty by storm. By combining the exciting gameplay mechanics of Call of Duty with the popular battle royale genre, it was an instant hit upon release. Initially, the title was launched with only one map known as Verdansk. Soon after, more game modes such as Resurgence were added, which, to this day, are adored by fans across the world.

How to obtain free gifts in Warzone 2

Interested fans can start claiming these free items from March 15, 2023 onwards. The rewards will be provided periodically throughout the Season. As per the official announcement, all of these gifts will be made available through the in-game store.

To get your hands on these free rewards, simply head into the Store tab once the Season 2 Reloaded update for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 goes live. From there, you'll be able to claim all of the items at no additional cost as and when they're made available.

This is all there's to know about the free items that players can obtain with the Season 2 Reloaded update. All of these upcoming items will feature a unique theme that celebrates various aspects of Warzone, which made the title a huge hit amongst fans of the Call of Duty series and the battle royale genre alike.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes