Warzone 2 season 2 reloaded: release date, new weapon, new event and more revealed

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season 2 is almost here and Activision has officially released the mid-season overview for the game on their blog. The update will go live on March 15 and will bring a plethora of content to the battle royale.

With a new weapon and a number of free gifts for players to celebrate the third year anniversary of the battle royale, they will have thrilling challenges to complete. Upon completing them, they will be rewarded accordingly.

If you are looking for what to expect in Warzone 2's season 2, read below.

Everything coming to Warzone 2 season 2 reloaded

Back on March 10, 2020, Call of Duty launched their ultimate free-to-play battle royale experience. While the game is now in its second iteration and has evolved over time, there is always something exciting for players to explore.

The mid-season update for Warzone 2 will bring a brand new weapon called the Temous Torrent and the path of the Roning challenge event. Here is a quick overview of everything that is forthcoming.

Free gifts for Warzone's third year anniversary celebration

To celebrate Warzone's three-year anniversary, players will receive free and exclusive items from the Warzone 2 store. There are a total of seven rewards that players can obtain and this includes a weapon blueprint and a calling card as well.

Path of the Ronin event (Camo Challenges)

Warzone 2's season 2 has brought back the fan-favorite operator from the previous iteration, Ronin. With him, the new season has also offered a challenging event where players can embark on a journey to achieve Orion or Gold Camos for a few weapons and more. However, with season 2 reloaded coming in the next few days, there are some additional challenges and rewards available.

Here is a list of all the challenges that will allow you to obtain exclusive camouflage for your weapons.

Assault Rifles: Get 125 headshots (eliminations)

Battle Rifles: Get 75 headshots

Submachine Guns: Get 100 headshots

Light Machine Guns: Get 75 headshots

Shotguns: Get 50 headshots

Marksman Rifles: Get 50 headshots

Sniper Rifles: Get 50 headshots

Handguns: Get 30 headshots

Melee: Get 30 kills from behind

Launcher: Get 40 kills

New weapon: Tempus Torrent

Tempus Torrent in Season 2 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

A new marksman rifle is forthcoming in Warzone 2's arsenal. With its massive damage output and decent fire rate, the Tempus Torrent might become a new meta on both the Ashika Island and the Al Mazrah, depending on how players use it. Here is a quick description of the weapon stated in Call of Duty's blog.

“This hard-hitting DMR from the Tempus Armament offers the versatility of the M4 Platform and the velocity and impact of 7.62 rounds. A patient hand and keen eye will result in on-target shots and quick kills.”

Furthermore, the weapon also offers a base capacity of 20 rounds, which ensures that players take on multiple enemies at a time.

These are all the new items coming to Warzone 2 with the season 2 reloaded update. To learn more about the Battle Royale, follow Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section.

