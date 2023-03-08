How to enable Discord voice chat on PS5 easily?

Discord is now available on the PS5. This solves the dilemma players have to face while using the platform for reliable voice chat and socializing. Sony has built-in a robust method that uses a mobile or PC to connect to the voice channel one wants to join.

Users can even power the PS5 on from the Discord app. Thus, they can expect a seamless experience connecting with more people via the social platform.

The features can be accessed via the latest software update that is being rolled out on consoles starting today. In addition, the $500 gaming machine is also adding variable refresh rate (VRR) support, which will reduce screen tearing issues and smoothly handle framerate spikes or drops on compatible monitors and TVs.

In this article, we will go over how to use enable and use Discord voice chat on PS5 with just a few clicks or taps.

Discord integration into PS5 is robust — players just need to hit and run

Players can easily use the popular platform for voice chat on their PlayStation consoles after updating their systems.

Before we begin connecting the console chat to the voice chat platform, players need to link their accounts.

How to link Discord account to PlayStation Network?

To link the accounts on the PS5 console itself, you can follow the steps below:

Head over to Settings from the home screen. Next, go to Users and Accounts, then navigate to Linked Services. From the list of services, select Discord. Now, follow the instructions as they appear. You might have to scan a QR code and allow account access to PlayStation Network to finish the setup.

Alternatively, one can link the accounts on the app as well. Mobile, PC, and web versions are supported. Follow these steps:

Launch the app or head over to the official website. Next, go to User Settings by clicking on the little cog wheel in the bottom right of the screen on PC and the web or your profile image in the bottom right of the screen on Android devices. Navigate to Connections from the new screen that appears. Then, click Add. Tap the PlayStation logo from the list that appears. A new window will appear. Enter your PSN ID and password to connect the accounts.

Once the accounts are linked, you can move over to the next section: using voice chat from the PlayStation console.

How to start or join a voice chat from the PlayStation 5 easily?

Players need to follow three simple steps to start or join a Discord voice chat from the PS5.

Launch Discord from the app or the web. Next, join the voice channel you would like. Next head over to voice chat options, and choose PlayStation (or Xbox, if you have one). Specify which console you would like to join the voice chat. This is applicable only if you have multiple PS5 consoles. Hang on until the PS5 console connects to the voice channel. Once the process is complete, you will get an on-screen notification. The process doesn't take long. If you are stuck, check your network

Players can now use the PS5 console to chat with others in the voice channel. The controller's built-in mic can be used or any pair of headphones and earbuds.

You don't have to keep coming back to a mobile or PC to adjust the settings. Head over to the View Discord Voice Chat option from the notification you receive while setting up the connection. This will bring up the voice chat card for quick controls.

Now that PlayStation and Xbox have integrated the popular voice chat platform, console users should face way less difficulty while playing online multiplayer games.

