5 must-have smartphone accessories

Smartphone accessories have come a long way since their humble beginnings as mere add-ons, becoming essential components for enriching and improving our smartphone experiences. These innovative devices now surpass customer expectations by providing greater functionality, convenience, and customization options than ever before.

This article lists five smartphone accessories that could significantly enhance our smartphone experience.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The Anker PowerCore 20100 and 4 other must-have smartphone accessories

1) Apple AirPods 3 ($179.00)

Apple AirPods 3 (Image via Apple)

The Apple AirPods 3 are an impressive addition to your smartphone accessories, boasting many remarkable features. It features shorter stems and contoured housings for greater comfort when worn and capacitive force sensors on their stems, enabling easy control over music playback and phone calls.

The new AirPods are lightweight and water resistant, making them suitable for workouts and delivering exceptional audio performance. Thanks to newly updated drivers and amplifiers, these earbuds create a well-balanced sound, further augmented by Spatial Audio support. Whether you're listening to Dolby Atmos tracks or stereo music with upgraded Spatial Audio features, the immersive experience is genuinely captivating.

Overall, the Apple AirPods 3 are a significant update to true wireless earbuds, featuring improved design, sound quality, battery life, and advanced features such as spatial audio. They make an excellent choice for iPhone users or those seeking high-quality smartphone accessories.

2) Anker 735 Charger GANPrime 65W ($59.99)

Anker 735 Charger GANPrime 65W (Image via Anker)

The Anker 735 Charger GANPrime 65W is a must-have smartphone accessory with quick and efficient charging features.

This lightweight yet powerful 65W charger's small size and powerful 65W output make it the ideal companion for fast charging on the go. Thanks to Gallium Nitride (GAN) technology, its portable design remains light without compromising performance, providing users with an ideal fast-charging solution.

It also features multiple ports that enable simultaneous charging of smartphones, tablets, and laptops making this an excellent solution for all your charging requirements. What sets this fast charger apart is its unique power allocation feature, which ensures safe yet efficient charging by automatically altering its output according to its attached device.

Overall, the Anker 735 Charger GANPrime 65W is one of the best smartphone accessories that provide quick and safe charging of gadgets, ensuring they are always available when needed.

3) Anker PowerCore 20100 ($49.99)

Anker PowerCore 20100 (Image via Anker)

When it comes to smartphone accessories, the Anker PowerCore 20100 is a game changer. This power bank is essential for someone who is always on the go.

Due to its large 20100mAh capacity, this power bank can recharge your smartphone multiple times without running out of battery life. The PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies give a high-speed charging experience, charging your device as quickly as possible.

Due to its lightweight and portable nature, this power bank is great for travel or everyday use. It also features multiple USB ports for charging many gadgets simultaneously.

The Anker PowerCore 20100 is a dependable and efficient power bank that ensures your smartphone never runs out of juice, whether you're traveling, camping, or simply out and about.

4) Apple Watch Series 8 ($399)

Apple Watch Series 8 (Image via Apple)

The Apple Watch Series 8 is an indispensable companion for iPhone users seeking to enhance their smartphone experience. Available in either 41mm or 45mm models, this smartwatch provides exceptional comfort throughout the day and even supports sleep-tracking capabilities. It also has a waterproof rating that ensures durability up to 50 meters underwater.

The Series 8 offers vibrant colors, easy readability, and 1,000-nits peak brightness, providing a spectacular viewing experience. It also improves safety and functionality by including wrist temperature monitoring, crash detection, and temperature sensors.

The Apple Watch Series 8 may not offer revolutionary changes, but it remains one of the best smartphone accessories for iPhone users. Thanks to its exceptional features and performance, this smartwatch is an amazing choice among many high-quality smartphone accessories.

5) iOttie Easy One Touch 5 ($24.99)

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 (Image via iOttie)

The iOttie Easy One Touch 5 is one of the best smartphone accessories for anyone in need of a reliable car mount. Assembling and setting up this mount is very easy with its included dashboard pad, telescopic arm, and mount cradle. You can effortlessly connect the components and securely attach the mount to your car's windshield or dashboard.

One of its standout features is its magnetic cord organizer. This allows you to neatly manage your charging cable, keeping it within reach and minimizing clutter in your car. The phone holder is sturdy and securely holds your device, although minor wobbling may occur when the arm is extended.

The iOttie Easy One Touch 5 is a well-designed and reliable smartphone accessory. Its durable construction, adjustable features, and convenient magnetic cord organizer make it a fantastic choice for those seeking a high-quality car mount.

Conclusion

These five must-have smartphone accessories can significantly enhance your smartphone experience. They are sure to bring usefulness, convenience, and enjoyment to your smartphone usage.

