Best Warzone 2 loadout for KV Broadside after the Season 2 Reloaded nerf

The KV Broadside was widely considered a nuisance in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 till a couple of days ago. This is due to the fact that the shotgun was extremely lethal, capable of eliminating full-shield enemies within a matter of seconds. This weapon's deadliness, accompanied by its Dragon's Breath ammunition, was quite a devastating combination in a variety of close-quarters-combat scenarios.

Thankfully, the developers quickly noticed this and decided to nerf it in the Season 2 Reloaded update. As a result, users who are running a KV Broadside build based on earlier statistics need to update their loadouts as per the latest patch's changes. This will ensure that they don't suffer any setbacks in their gun-fighting endeavors.

Best attachments to use with KV Broadside in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded

In the Season 2 Reloaded update, the KV Broadside received massive nerfs that reduce its overall damage. Moreover, the damage stats of the Dragon's Breath and the 12 Gauge Rounds have also been lowered. Keeping these nerfs in mind, the following is the best loadout for KV Broadside in Season 2 Reloaded:

Barrel: Gunner D20

Gunner D20 Muzzle: SA MX-50

SA MX-50 Magazine: 25 Shell Drum

25 Shell Drum Bolt: Dashbolt 60

Dashbolt 60 Stock: VLK Stockless

The Gunner D20 improves the shotgun's damage range, essentially allowing users to land hard-hitting shots on targets that aren't exactly close by. Moreover, this attachment improves hip fire accuracy, making it easier to run and gun.

The Gunner D20 barrel (Image via Activision)

The SA MX-50 is a suppressor that ensures players can go about their murderous ways without worrying about making too much noise. Along with silencing the shots, this attachment also improves the damage range along with bullet velocity.

The 25 Shell Drum makes sure that players have sufficient ammo to take down enemies. Since the shotgun's damage was reduced in Warzone 2 Season 2, it now requires more ammo to eliminate a foe; the extra bullets on the gun will surely help here.

The Dashbolt 60 improves the KV Broadside's fire rate. It is already the fastest-firing shotgun in the game, and this attachment just takes things to a whole new level.

The Dashbolt 60 (Image via Activision)

The VLK Stockless massively improves mobility stats. It reduces sprint-to-fire speed, aim-down sight speed, and overall movement speed. This allows players to be quick as well as lethal by getting up close and personal with their enemies.

That's all there is to know about the best KV Broadside loadout in Warzone 2 after the Season 2 Reloaded update. Despite the nerf, it is one of the game's most powerful shotguns and can be extremely lethal in the right hands.

The KV Broadside is based on the Kastov platform and packs a serious punch. This firearm is the fastest semi-automatic shotgun in the game, which makes it a force to be reckoned with. If players haven't already acquired it, they can do so for free by leveling up the Battle Pass.

In this pursuit, they need to use their Battle Tokens to reach Sector B4. Therein, they will have to unlock all four rewards. Once that is done, the HVT of Sector B4 (the KV Broadside) will be available to unlock.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Reloaded update is currently live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

