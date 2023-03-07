Warzone 2: The best Dragon's Breath KV Broadside shotgun loadout in Season 2

The KV Broadside is the latest addition to Warzone 2, with the commencement of Season 2 on February 15, 2023, Notably, the weapon is already in talks to be absolutely overpowered in the current meta due to its high DPS. While a nerf is imminent, we'll look at the best loadout for this semi-auto shotgun combined with the powerful Dragon's Breath rounds.

Along with the KV Broadside comes a new assault rifle called the ISO Hemlock and the Dual Kodachis melee as free unlockable rewards, included in the Season 2 Battle Pass.

That's not all, Season 2 of Warzone 2 allows players to unlock the iconic Crossbow and other iconic rewards through the Path of Ronin limited-time event. They can also enjoy the return of the beloved Resurgence game mode with friends in Duos or Quads featuring the new Ashika Island battle royale map.

The best KV Broadside loadout using Dragon's Breath rounds in Warzone 2 Season 2

The KV Broadside semi-auto shotgun was released with Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare as part of the free unlockable content in the Season 2 Battle Pass. Available as an HVT (high-value target), players can get this powerful new weapon by unlocking all other rewards from sector B4 of the battle pass.

The KV Broadside is part of the Kastovia Weapon Platform, which houses firearms such as the Kastov 762, RPK, and more. All are known for their hard-hitting capabilities, strong recoil, and a slower rate of fire. The KV Broadside is no different, proving its sheer dominance in not only Modern Warfare 2's Multiplayer but also Warzone 2's battle royale, eliminating players by the dozens with its extremely fast TTK.

The high rate of fire and close-range effectiveness, combined with the fury of the Dragon's Breath incendiary rounds, put the KV Broadside in a league of its own. With that being said, the following is the best loadout for this gun in Season 2 of Warzone 2:

The base KV Broadside shotgun in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Bryson Improved choke

Bryson Improved choke Barrel: Range Twelve

Range Twelve Stock: VLK Stockless

VLK Stockless Bolt: Dashbolt 60

Dashbolt 60 Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath

Starting with the muzzle attachment, the Bryson Improved Choke is a short shotgun choke that provides an increased damage range and tighter pellet spread, allowing players to hit their targets at considerable distances. While the choke offers a longer ADS speed and a stronger recoil, these cons are negligible because the build relies more on hip fire. The Bryson Improved Choke is unlocked by upgrading the Bryson 800 to level 4.

Moving onto the barrel, the Range Twelve is a long and heavy barrel mod for the KV Broadside that not only improves its damage range and bullet velocity, but also significantly boosts its hip-fire accuracy. Like the choke, the barrel decreases the ADS speed and makes hip recoil control slightly more difficult. The Range Twelve barrel attachment can be unlocked by leveling up the KV Broadside to level 8.

The Ten Million KV Broadside weapon blueprint in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

For the stock attachment, the VLK Stockless is ideal for those who wish to play aggressively with the KV Broadside.

This no-stock attachment significantly increases the player's mobility and maneuverability with this weapon by improving the ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, hip recoil control, and, most importantly, the movement speed. The VLK Stockless is unlocked by leveling up the Kastov-74u to level 19.

Coming to the bolt, the Dashbolt 60 is a lightweight shotgun bolt that, as its name suggests, enhances the KV Broadside's aggressive playstyle by significantly increasing its rate of fire. This brand-new attachment is unlocked when players level up the gun to level 21.

Last but not least, the star of this build is none other than the 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath rounds, responsible for igniting your targets with every successful shot. It also deals incendiary damage over time to your opponents. The lethal damage from Dragon's Breath, along with KV Broadside's high rate of fire, makes this combo a force to be reckoned with. Players can unlock these rounds by leveling up the Expedite 12 to level 28.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

