Warzone 2 pro Metaphor's 'broken' FJX Imperium loadout to rule BR lobbies in Season 3

The FJX Imperium sniper rifle is the most recent weapon added in Call of Duty: Warzone 2's third season. The update changed the existing meta by bringing back one-shot sniper guns and movement tweaks players have requested for a long time. The FJX Imperium is one of three snipers in the game that can one-shot their opponents.

Players are accepting the current adjustments and the game's direction since the developers decided to consider the community's requirements. Furthermore, the Season 3 update contained various gameplay modifications and weapon adjustments, improving the game's balance. The newest sniper may be boosted to its full potential by using the attachments provided by Warzone 2 Pro Metaphor and referring to it as the 'broken' loadout.

FJX Imperium turns into one-shot beast with loadout shared by Metaphor in Warzone 2

The FJX Imperium sniper is a redesigned version of Modern Warfare 2's legendary Intervention sniper rifle. The weapon is based on the real-life gun CheyTac Intervention M200 and is engineered to cause major damage. It has an outstanding muzzle velocity of 780 m/s with an ADS speed of 580 ms. The weapon's design and sound make it the most enjoyable gun to use in the game.

Popular Warzone 2 streamer Metaphor hand-picked the finest 'broken' loadout for the weapon to maximize its efficiency and turn it into a one-shot monster.

Best FJX Imperium loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

Recommended Loadout along with tunings:

Muzzle: Nilson 90 (vertical -1.40 and horizontal +1.00)

Nilson 90 (vertical -1.40 and horizontal +1.00) Barrel: Fahrenheit 29" (vertical +0.03 and horizontal -0.40)

Fahrenheit 29" (vertical +0.03 and horizontal -0.40) Laser: VLK LZR 7MW (vertical -0.50 and horizontal -51.00)

VLK LZR 7MW (vertical -0.50 and horizontal -51.00) Rear Grip: Skull-40 (vertical -1.00 and horizontal +0.45)

Skull-40 (vertical -1.00 and horizontal +0.45) Ammunition: .408 Explosive (vertical +0.70 and horizontal +9.00)

The Nilson 90 is a silencer muzzle that boosts the weapon's bullet velocity and offers maximum damage range along with recoil smoothness at the expense of reduced ADS speed and stability.

The Fahrenheit 29" is ideal for the weapon as the barrel will assist in taking long-range fights with added damage range, bullet velocity, and hip fire accuracy.

The VLK LZR 7MW laser provides greater ADS speed, stability, and sprint-to-fire speed, allowing users to engage in more aggressive combat.

The Skull-40 has been carefully crafted to provide increased speed. The rear grip improves the weapon's ADS speed and handling.

Finally, the most important attachment for making the weapon a one-shot god is the .408 Explosive ammunition, which has an explosive impact and damage range.

Metaphor's recommended loadout for the FJX Imperium is shown above. Although not the quickest in terms of speed, it can undoubtedly deliver significant damage to opponents and crush anybody in long-range combat.

