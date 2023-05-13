Warzone 2 fans appreciate Ricochet for stable anti-cheat support in ranked play

The highly anticipated Ranked Play mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has just been released, and gamers are enjoying their battle royale experience with increased competitiveness. Season 3 Reloaded offers a tonne of new material, including two new handguns, a new DMZ location called the Koschei Complex, and much more. It also contains some important weapon tweaks and gameplay changes to make the game more balanced.

More importantly, a few days have passed, and no cheaters have been discovered; therefore, supporters have applauded the developers and the anti-cheat Ricochet for doing an excellent job.

No hackers/cheaters in Warzone 2's Ranked Play

Cheaters have always ruined other players' gaming experiences in online games. As a result, developers add anti-cheat measures to detect hackers in multiplayer games and prevent users from exploiting unfair third-party tools.

Ricochet is the anti-cheat system used by the title's developers, which is a multifaceted method to combat cheating. It includes a new server-side technology to monitor continual data to spot cheating and improved investigation processes to root them out with increased account security.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Nobody is talking about it but I think RICOCHET is doing a really good job keeping cheaters out of Warzone ranked matches.



It’s been a few days now and I haven’t seen a single clip of a cheater in ranked play on Twitter or in any of the streams I’ve watched. Nobody is talking about it but I think RICOCHET is doing a really good job keeping cheaters out of Warzone ranked matches. It’s been a few days now and I haven’t seen a single clip of a cheater in ranked play on Twitter or in any of the streams I’ve watched.

The community is overjoyed that there are no cheaters in Ranked Play. According to Warzone 2 content creator "ModernWarzone," Ricochet is doing an excellent job of preventing cheats, and he hasn't witnessed a single clip of a cheater in Ranked Play on any streaming platform.

When Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play was released, the lobbies quickly became filled with cheaters. It may be the same for Warzone 2, but the community still hopes and expects the anti-cheat technology to filter out cheats and preserve the competitive game's integrity.

Other factors that are keeping cheaters out of Warzone 2 Ranked Play

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone In an effort to combat cheaters and promote competitive integrity Call of Duty Warzone's ranked play mode will NOT allow anyone under level 45 to enter.



It takes roughly 20 hours for someone to get a new account from level 1 to level 45. The hope is RICOCHET bans them by then. In an effort to combat cheaters and promote competitive integrity Call of Duty Warzone's ranked play mode will NOT allow anyone under level 45 to enter.It takes roughly 20 hours for someone to get a new account from level 1 to level 45. The hope is RICOCHET bans them by then.

The title includes a new approach for combating cheaters. Players cannot access Ranked Play if their level is less than 45. This restriction is in place largely to weed out cheaters and improves the title's credibility. New players or accounts will require at least 20 hours to reach level 45, and if they use any form of unfair tactics, Ricochet will identify and ban them.

Cheaters usually find some kind of a method to sneak around the security monitoring system, avoid getting banned, and damage other players' gaming experience, but the aforementioned restriction will undoubtedly add an extra layer of security to combat cheaters in-game.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes