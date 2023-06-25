Warzone 2 new Ranked restrictions add one-shot snipers, explosive ammo, and more to the list 

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 got Ranked Play last season. It was released in a beta mode so that the developer could gather enough data to release its full version in Season 4. Now that it has had its full launch, it is more balanced. However, it has several more restrictions than the casual battle royale modes as overpowered weapons and equipment have been removed.

In a recent patch, even more restrictions were added to the Ranked mode. The affected items seemed overpowered and overutilized, forcing the developer to remove them to maintain the competitive integrity.

What are the latest restrictions added to Warzone 2 Ranked Play?

In Season 3, one of the most significant changes added to the game was the inclusion of one-shot sniper rifles. It was an anticipated tweak and many fans of protested against it as it was slowing down the pace of battle royale quite a bit. Moreover, it was a beloved feature from the previous game, Warzone 1.

While one-shot snipers were added to the game, there was a catch. The only way snipers could one-shot enemies was if the explosive ammo was equipped and if the player landed a headshot. This is still part of the regular modes in Warzone 2, including Resurgence.

However, explosive ammo has been removed from Warzone Ranked in the latest patch as the developer deemed it unfair. Now, they cannot be used in the competitive mode.

Treyarch Studios @Treyarch



Note: Ground Loot will be updated at a later date to align with these new restrictions. #Warzone Ranked Play: Restrictions have been updated to include the KV Broadside, Dragon’s Breath Ammo (Shotguns), and Explosive Ammo (Snipers) in custom loadouts.Note: Ground Loot will be updated at a later date to align with these new restrictions. 📢 #Warzone Ranked Play: Restrictions have been updated to include the KV Broadside, Dragon’s Breath Ammo (Shotguns), and Explosive Ammo (Snipers) in custom loadouts.Note: Ground Loot will be updated at a later date to align with these new restrictions.

One more significant restriction to the Ranked mode is the removal of the shotgun, KV Broadside. The semi-automatic weapon has been removed from the competitive mode because of its overpowered damage output, making it almost impossible for players to counter it in close-range firefights.

Moreover, all shotguns also received a change in the Ranked mode, which is the removal of Dragon's Breath Ammo. This type of ammunition was also quite unfair in close-ranged situations as it made it difficult for the player being shot at to be able to see due to their screen being covered by fire. This seemed unfair to the developer and has now been removed from Warzone 2 Ranked.

Warzone 2 Season 4 is currently live on all platforms including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Poll : 0 votes