Warzone 2 will introduce a new Field Upgrade named Disguise with the latest Season 5 update. Field Upgrades are a special type of equipment that gives players more advantages during intense combat. DMZ has improved and gone deeper with each new season. This feature was teased as a new Field Upgrade on the roadmap. As the name suggests, it will let anyone conceal themselves in the game.

This is a helpful piece of equipment when you need to play cautiously, whether solo or in a squad. This article will look at how the Disguise Field Upgrade works in Season 5.

What is the Disguise Field Upgrade Warzone 2 DMZ in Season 5

Call of Duty @CallofDuty . Prepare for new Missions as well as new features:



Disguise Field Upgrade

Battle Revive

Self-Revive Box

🤿 Scuba Gas Mask



More intel in the bit.ly/S05-DMZ pic.twitter.com/7F6mQnU294 DMZ battles are heating up among existing factions and a newly revealed Konni threat. Prepare for new Missions as well as new features:Disguise Field UpgradeBattle ReviveSelf-Revive Box🤿 Scuba Gas MaskMore intel in the #CODBlog

In DMZ, the Disguise Field Upgrade brings an exciting gameplay element that gives the battlefield a fresh level of strategy. Players that possess this upgrade gain a unique edge by taking on the look of an AI-controlled enemy soldier. Players have a stealth advantage through dangerous terrain when the upgrade is active. This new feature makes a covert strategy to complete missions while avoiding encounters excitingly possible.

This upgrade in Warzone 2 will aid you in effortlessly merging into the ranks of the opposition and sneaking into hostile territory. You can save expensive armor plates and ammunition by remaining unnoticed.

Disguise Feild Upgrade in Warzone 2: How it works

Disguise allows players to control their surroundings with a veil of deceit. It creates a route while ambushing enemy strongholds or looking for a tactical advantage during tense standoffs with rival operators.

This new power comes with a catch. When you engage enemy troops while wearing the upgrade, the illusion is broken, revealing your true identity. Players must carefully consider when to take action and when to keep themselves hidden. The key is to maintain the delicate balance between secrecy and action.

Thanks to this strategic gaming aspect, each encounter is given an added layer of intensity and thrill, rewarding players who can master the art of deception. This Field Upgrade demands precision and accurate judgment. Players are encouraged to think outside the box of traditional run-and-gun tactics. This upgrade aids in navigating through the challenges in DMZ season 5 terrains and completing missions covertly.

Call of Duty: MW2 and Warzone 2's Season 5 will go live on August 2, 2023. The update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.