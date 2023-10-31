Modern Warfare 3 December roadmap leaked: Events, rewards, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) will be released in a few days, and Activision will reportedly bring in some new events in December 2023 for the entire community. They will also reel in new gameplay content and rewards for the player base to claim, alongside exclusive bundles, for the upcoming multiplayer shooter title. The exact details of the events have not been announced by the publisher or the developers at the time of writing this article.

Modern Warfare 3 has drawn in a large number of players with its new features and beta phases. The new game will present fresh perks and a gear system with deeper gunsmith mechanics featuring all the weapons from its prequel. Sledgehammer Games have also ingrained the new Zombie mode for the community to enjoy as it remains one of the most popular offerings.

This article will highlight all possible events coming to Modern Warfare 3 in December.

Note: The information provided below has not been confirmed by Activision or Sledgehammer Games. The event names and timings could change as the publisher holds all decision-making rights.

What are the events coming to Modern Warfare 3?

Expand Tweet

Modern Warfare 3 is reportedly going to host two key events towards the end of December 2023. The events are expected to celebrate the Winter Holidays following up with a fresh New Year event. These are not uncommon events in the online multiplayer world as other titles generally release special limited-time events during the end of the year.

Considering the nature of the promotions, the developers could release an update for MW3 during the last week of December 2023. The team could also bring in new cosmetics to the game with a winter theme to celebrate the upcoming year and introduce various visual changes to the playlist, similar to The Haunting event.

What are the rewards in the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 events?

Expand Tweet

There have been no official confirmation about the rewards for the Winter Holidays and New Year event. However, if the developers do bring them in, the player base can expect to see at least one new operator skin. Following popular trends, it might even be Christmas-themed and showcase a Santa Claus makeover for one of the operators. There is also a small chance that the game could receive Santa as a standalone operator.

Other rewards may include player cards, emblems, weapon charms, and exclusive weapon blueprints that would be associated with the completion of certain event challenges. All the items that would be tied with tasks can be expected to be free and available to everyone who owns a copy of MW3.

It is an exciting week for the entire Call of Duty fan base as MW3’s campaign Early Access is just around the corner. The final release of MW3 is scheduled for November 10, 2023, which will provide full access to the game. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent Call of Duty updates.