Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is close to getting released, and the hype for the game is surreal. Bringing back old-world charms from previous titles, MW3 is one of the most awaited FPS games in 2023. Blizzard.net has an added an option to preload the game, and this little feature can definitely help players get a headstart when it comes to launching the game upon its release. As far as we know, the new title has quite a significant download size, surpassing all its predecessors by quite a few folds.

To know more about Modern Warfare 3's campaign early access release and all associated details, read below.

What is the Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) campaign early access pre-load size for PC?

While there has not been a specific release as to the official size of the pre-release content for MW3, we are inclined to believe that it will range anywhere between 45-51 GB. We urge players to have at least 55 GB of storage available for the game's pre-release content for ease of access later on.

Note: The exact pre-load size for the above platforms will be updated once more information is available.

Pre-loading Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access on PC Battle.net

Modern Warfare 3 pre-load guide on Battle.net (Image via Activision Blizzard and youtube.com/@TroubleChute)

Those who want to get a head-start and preload the campaign early access beforehand can do so through Activision Blizzard's very own client, Battle.net. The client features an option that allows players to keep the pre-release content downloaded and ready to go upon its official release.

Follow these steps to download the Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access on PC Battle.net:

Launch Battle.net and log in with your credentials. Redirect to the store page of Call of Duty. Locate the 'Play' button, below which you will see an option to 'Download Pre-Release Content' Click that button. Doing so will start downloading the early access campaign for MW3. After the download is over, you will have the game ready to go as soon as the early access servers are live.

When does Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access pre-load go live?

You can pre-load the campaign early access for MW3 on November 1, 2023, at 10 am PT. While the game will go live on November 2, 2023, pre-loading it will help you easily access the game while the majority are busy downloading it.

Below, you will find a list of the MW3 campaign early access pre-load release dates and times for different regions:

Pacific Time (PT): November 1, 2023, at 10 am

Eastern Time (ET): November 1, 2023, at 1 pm

Central European Time (CET): November 1, 2023, at 6 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): November 1, 2023, at 10:30 pm

Japan Standard Time (JST): November 2, 2023, at 2 am

