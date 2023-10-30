Modern Warfare 3 campaign main theme music leaked

With Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 set to be released soon, some dataminers have reportedly found the main theme song that will accompany the campaign mode. The entire audio track seems to be a variation of the theme song used in Modern Warfare 2019. The developers of Modern Warfare 2 followed a similar route and might be looking to instill a sense of continuity in the sequels without making it blatantly obvious.

The entire discussion about Modern Warfare 3’s theme song erupted on social media, including X (formerly Twitter). @Vondyispog and @el_bobberto shared the supposed leaked audio, which is around two minutes long, as a post. Despite the music being a different iteration of another original track, it could play a pivotal role in setting the tone for the entire campaign mode.

Let us take a closer look at the supposed Modern Warfare 3 main theme music that has been leaked.

Modern Warfare 3’s main theme music leaks days ahead of its final release

Activision is known to keep a tight lid on information about upcoming gameplay content. However, some dataminers have managed to dig through the local files and piece together a few details. A similar audio clip was also discovered for the Zombie mode, slated to arrive with Modern Warfare 3’s final release.

The same audio track could apparently be heard in the starting menu during the MW3 beta if players stayed on the same start screen without proceeding to the main game menu.

Unfortunately, this does not confirm that the same audio track will be used as the main theme song for Activision's upcoming multiplayer shooter title. Moreover, the developers might use different music themes for each game mode - campaign, zombies, and multiplayer.

The leaked track has an eerie tone and features various instruments, including the violin. The track suddenly picks up pace and provides a hint of urgency that would perfectly fit the story while dismantling Makarov’s sinister plans. The slower parts create space for the theme to set back in and soothe the listeners' ears.

