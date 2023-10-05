Modern Warfare 3 Zombies theme song 'Damned' leaked ahead of reveal

Although Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is going to be released soon, there is no scarcity of leaks, and recently another one was revealed in a recent Twitter (X) post. It is only an audio clip with a blacked-out background that provides the community with a preview of what’s coming after Activision opens up the beta phase and then finally releases it on November 10, 2023. The clip is supposedly going to be the Zombies theme song and will be called “Damned”.

Modern Warfare 3 will bring back Zombies mode, as it received a lot of love in the past and became a fan-favorite part of the Call of Duty playlist. Most of the playerbase has shown a positive outlook toward the arrival of the undead hordes.

The music that was leaked packs a powerful punch and will surely fit the new game mode. This article will highlight the latest Modern Warfare 3 Zombies theme song leak.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies theme song “Damned” leaks before game’s release

The Twitter account “@WarzoneQG” recently created a post and attached a 55-second clip citing that it was the leaked audio file from Modern Warfare 3. The entire audio is apparently going to be featured in the Zombies game mode as the theme song. The entire attachment had no visuals or lyrical elements and was purely instrumental.

The theme song feels worthy of the new game mode as it was composed to instill a sense of uneasiness with various different musical segments. The beginning of the song is filled and creates a fast-paced effect alongside a repeating melody with certain off-tones to throw players off balance.

Around the 15-second mark, the song changes tones and brings in eerie and sustained humming sounds accompanied by a scale change in the melody. The track suddenly goes into a solo by bringing the piano to the front and dimming down drum sounds. The melody continues in the background and creates suspense before fading out.

This could easily be one of the best soundtracks ever released in the Modern Warfare series. The post also mentioned that the theme song would be called “Damned” to signify the horrible situation that players would face in the Zombies game mode. It is likely to cycle from the start to the end while you remain in the specific playlist till a lobby is found through the matchmaking system.

When is the Modern Warfare 3 beta phase starting?

Modern Warfare 3 beta is slated to start on October 6, 2023, for all PlayStation users. The developers will host another beta test for the game on October 12, 2023, which will be available for all other supported platforms and enable cross-play. The game can be easily accessed through the existing Call of Duty HQ platform once you have purchased (or pre-ordered) it.

It is an exciting week for the entire Call of Duty community, as the playerbase would get a chance to experience the new multiplayer shooter for the first time and test its limits.