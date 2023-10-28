Modern Warfare 3 campaign rewards got confirmed by CoD marketing emails

A brand new marketing email by Call of Duty just confirmed the existence of Modern Warfare 3 campaign rewards for completing missions. The game's early access for the campaign begins on November 2, 2023, for players who pre-purchased Modern Warfare 3. While Activision did not reveal anything specific regarding the mission rewards for the MW3 campaign, the brand-new marketing email by the FPS behemoth confirmed it, also giving us an idea of what to expect.

To learn more about the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 campaign and its rewards, read below.

What are the Modern Warfare 3 campaign rewards?

As the marketing image shows, Modern Warfare 3 will have Calling Cards for campaign rewards for now. The mail also states:

"Earn these and more during campaign early access."

This alludes to more rewards for the upcoming story mode in MW3. From exclusive Emblem to Weapon Charm, players can expect a plethora of cosmetic items as rewards in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign.

Furthermore, previously leaked information also revealed all the achievements coming to the game as well. Here is a complete list of all the leaked achievements in Modern Warfare 3:

Hush-Hush

Hey! Catch!

Drive-by

Bound and Magged

Time For a New Plan

Professional Hoarder

Party Favor

Engineer Degree

I Like To Pretend I Have A Plan

Suit Up

That’s One Way To Do I

Who Needs Legs?

What The Hell Kind Of Name Is Soap?

141 Ready

Death Penalty

Fight or Flight

Jack of All Weapons

C-C-Collateral!

Old Habits Die Hard

Bad Bedside Manner

Enjoy The Little Things

Hitchhiker

Your Tax Dollars at Work

Shot Blocked

Final Stop

Full Sweep

It is no surprise that the fan-favorite Warzone map Verdansk is making a return with the new iteration, but this time, it's coming back as part of the campaign. For the first time in Call of Duty's history, the franchise will feature an open combat mission system for the story, and Verdansk will host it.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section to get the latest news regarding MW3's upcoming campaign and more.