Modern Warfare 3 "The Haunting" special Vault edition: Pre-order bonus, price, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will receive a new pre-order Vault edition bonus with the Season 6 update for Warzone 2 and MW2 alongside The Haunting event. This could be a great incentive for the player base to get the premium edition of Activision’s upcoming multiplayer shooter title.

Modern Warfare 3’s release is drawing closer with every passing week as the developers gear up to begin its beta phase. A lot of hype surrounds the game as it is slated to bring back several fan-favorite gameplay mechanics and increase the title's pace.

The new bonus will be directly tied to The Haunting event and provide additional content for the community.

This article will discuss all you need to know regarding Modern Warfare 3 Vault edition's pre-order bonus.

What is Modern Warfare 3’s new pre-order bonus for the Vault edition?

Modern Warfare 3 is currently available for purchase in a pre-order phase. Activision has followed MW2’s release format and introduced a Standard and a premium Vault edition. All users who pre-order the latter will receive the "Soul Harvester" Tracer Weapon Blueprint.

It will carry over to MW3 and provide bonus souls when eliminating different entities and enemies in The Haunting event. These souls can be gathered and exchanged in the upcoming event for attractive rewards.

Activision has not announced if the bonus will be available for players who have already pre-ordered the premium edition.

What is the price of Modern Warfare 3's Vault edition?

The price tag on the MW3 Vault edition is a whopping $99.99. It can currently be pre-ordered directly from the MW2 and Warzone 2 stores or from the official Call of Duty website. It is a great deal for players who want a head start in the game and access to exclusive gameplay items.

That said, the Standard edition of the game is also quite useful as one can always grind a few more hours and try to secure the rewards tied to various challenges.

All Modern Warfare 3 Vault edition rewards

Here is a list of all the things included in the MW3 Vault edition pre-order.

Early Access to Campaign mode.

Early Access to Open Beta.

Soap Operator Pack.

Nemesis Operator Pack.

Two Weapon Vaults.

Season 1 BlackCell

It should be noted that the final three rewards are exclusive to the Vault edition.

The Season 1 BlackCell bundle reward for the Vault edition will provide the player base with full access to the new title’s battle pass alongside an exclusive sector that contains 1100 Call of Duty Points (CP).

Additionally, a total of 50 battle tokens will also be provided to skip through tiers and reduce the amount of grind. This is a quick way to jump to the higher sectors and claim all the rewards in the first few tiers.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty blog and Twitter (X) pages for announcements and news.