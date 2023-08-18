Modern Warfare 3 Standard Edition: Price, pre-order benefits, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was fully revealed recently during an in-game event called Shadow Siege in Warzone 2. Players who complete the event are rewarded with unique cosmetics and a trailer of the upcoming game. Many details about the title have been revealed via blog posts by the developers, including information on pre-order benefits.

The game will be released on November 10, 2023, and is currently available to pre-order on all platforms, including Steam, Battle.net, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Store. It will have two versions, including the Standard Edition and the Vault Edition. This article provides information about the former.

All details for Modern Warfare 3 Standard Edition, including price and pre-order benefits

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Battle.net, and Steam. The Standard Edition of the game, also known as Cross Gen Bundle on consoles, is priced at $69.99 or the regional equivalent, whereas the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 3 on all platforms costs $99.99.

What are the pre-order benefits?

If players choose to pre-order Modern Warfare 3 Standard Edition on PC or the Cross Gen Bundle on consoles, they will be rewarded with certain benefits. The latter allows one to play on the previous or current generation of Xbox or PlayStation consoles.

The three main benefits of pre-ordering the title are as follows:

Campaign Early Access (pre-order benefits)

Players will be able to access the campaign one week before the game's release date. Campaign Early Access will go live on November 2, 2023, on all platforms. When the full game releases on November 9, 2023, the multiplayer and zombies mode will be made available.

Open Beta Early Access (pre-order benefits)

The open beta of the game will have two phases, Early Access and Free Access. Those who pre-order Modern Warfare 3 will be able to access the open beta before the free open beta. The official dates for the same will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Soap Operator Pack (pre-order benefits)

Soap Operator skin (Image via Activision)

By pre-ordering Modern Warfare 3, players will receive the “Masked Soap” Skin, the “Unmasked Soap” Skin, and the “Shadow Siege” Weapon Blueprint. The skin pack will be accessible in Modern Warfare 2 immediately at pre-order and in Warzone 2, with Season 1 of the title in December 2023.

According to the developers, there are additional benefits that come with pre-ordering the title. Until then, players can play Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5 on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.