What happens to everything you own in Warzone 2 when Modern Warfare 3 launches?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has been announced by Activision, and it's set to release on November 10, 2023, with the Warzone 2 integration scheduled to take place in the first season of the title in December. The story will continue directly after the events of Modern Warfare 2, with Task Force 141 pursuing the infamous Russian antagonist, Makarov.

Many players are confused about what will happen to their cosmetics from the current titles, including operators, skins, blueprints, emblems, calling cards, weapon camos, and more. This article will cover all the details that Warzone 2 players need to know regarding the in-game cosmetics they own before the release of Modern Warfare 3.

How many Warzone 2 cosmetics will carry forward to Modern Warfare 3?

The developer has released a detailed blog explaining what will happen to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players' cosmetics once Modern Warfare 3 launches in November of this year.

Most Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 cosmetics, including operators, mastery camo challenges, blueprints, emblems, loading screens, and calling cards, will carry forward to Modern Warfare 3 at launch. All current weapons will also be usable in the new title.

Warzone 2 will integrate with Modern Warfare 3 in December with Season 1, and until then, the battle royale title will continue to use Modern Warfare 2 weapons and skins. After the launch of Season 1, new Warzone 2 mechanics and weapons will be added, and all of the MW2 content in the battle royale game will remain as is.

Double XP tokens will also carry forward to the new game. Some of the content that may not carry forward to the new game include specific vehicle skins, war tracks, and certain lethal & tactical equipment along with skins.

The new title will come with its own content, including new weapons, operators, maps, modes, mastery camo challenges, camos, blueprints, emblems, loading screens, calling cards, and a rumored Warzone 2 map. However, none of the new content will be accessible in Modern Warfare 2 and only in Warzone 2 after the launch of the first season.

Players will be able to continue leveling up their current weapons and unlock camos in the new game. All titles will have weapon levels fully in sync. The new game will also have its own set of weapon camo challenges which will be equipable on the new guns only, whereas MW2 guns will only equip MW2 camos in the new game.

Until then, Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 is currently live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The Modern Warfare 3 reveal event called "Shadow Siege" in the battle royale title is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 17.