Will slide cancel return to Warzone 2 after Modern Warfare 3 launch?

While Call of Duty has hinted that slide cancel will return to Modern Warfare 3, fans are now wondering whether the mechanic will make its way to Warzone 2. Recently, a number of content creators received a mystery package from Call of Duty that contained a pair of slides, an empty can, and a cell phone. The three items form the term 'slide-can-cell,' which could be indicative of the fact that slide cancel will return in MW3.

Moreover, the phone had a text that read, "You'll be expected to move more quickly on Al Mazrah." Players familiar with slide cancel will know that the movement mechanic is often used to traverse the battlefield quickly. Hence, the package indirectly confirms that slide cancel will return in Modern Warfare 3.

This has led to fans wondering whether this technique will be a part of Warzone 2 after MW3 launches.

How the launch of Modern Warfare 3 could bring back slide cancel in Warzone 2

Modern Warfare 3 has been confirmed to have slide cancel from day one based on the obvious tease; however, this could also mean that Warzone 2 will see the return of this mechanic. Unlike Modern Warfare 2, MW3 will not arrive with a new Battle Royale title. Instead, it will continue with the current iteration of Warzone. MW3 will, however, bring in a new map for the game, which is reportedly called 'Las Almas.'

The very fact that MW3 will be integrated with WZ2 means that both titles must share similar gameplay mechanics. Hence, since this technique will be a part of Modern Warfare 3, it should share the mechanic with WZ2 as well. But this would also mean that it will return to Modern Warfare 2.

Slide cancellation was part of MW2 during the development stage but was later removed from the title at launch. Despite fans demanding it to return, there was no sign of hope. That said, if the cross-integration of gameplay mechanics between Modern Warfare 3 and WZ2 materializes, it is highly probable that Modern Warfare 2, too, will see the return of this technique.

Hence, if this movement mechanic does return to MW3 and shares it with the battle royale title, both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 should see the mechanic returning.

That covers everything you need to know about the return of the classic Warzone movement technique. It is worth noting here that these are merely speculations, and Call of Duty might take an entirely new direction with their upcoming launch.

That said, fans who are anticipating the launch of MW3 must tune into the Call of Duty 2023 reveal event on August 17, 2023, in the DMZ game mode of Warzone 2.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S05-Announceme…



Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

50 years of hip-hop celebration It's a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal EventNew Faction Showdown EventTwo 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch50 years of hip-hop celebration pic.twitter.com/PYxbsIL8dn

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 5 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.