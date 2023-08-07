Modern Warfare 3 Slide Cancel confirmed by FaZe Swagg's CoD package

Call of Duty might have just confirmed that Slide Cancel is returning to Modern Warfare 3. FaZe Swagg recently received a package from CoD that contained a pair of slides, a can, and a cell phone. While this move might appear random, in reality, they might be hinting at the fact that the upcoming Call of Duty game will be bringing back the popular movement mechanic.

Slide Cancel is a movement technique that was popular back in Warzone (now renamed Warzone Caldera). As the name suggests, it essentially allows players to cancel their slide movement halfway, allowing them to maneuver faster and throw enemies' aim off during a gunfight.

However, this mechanic was removed from the current-gen titles.

Is Slide Cancel returning to Modern Warfare 3?

They sent @Swagg a pair of slides, a can and a cell phone. Slide + Can + Cell = Slide cancel confirmed? pic.twitter.com/zCy9swSIaI BREAKING: Call of Duty may be confirming that the Slide Cancel movement mechanic is returning in Modern Warfare III with the items they sent to certain Warzone streamers!They sent @Swagg a pair of slides, a can and a cell phone. Slide + Can + Cell = Slide cancel confirmed?

Recently, FaZe Swagg received a package from Call of Duty confirming that Slide Cancel will return to Modern Warfare 3. The popular content creator received a "mystery package" containing a pair of slides, a can, and a cell phone, which, when added up, appears to be 'slide-can-cell.' Moreover, he received a text on his phone directly from Call of Duty, which stated:

"You'll be expected to move more quickly on Al Mazrah".

Since the main benefit of Slide Cancel is faster movement, the above statement has confirmed that the popular mechanic will be a part of Modern Warfare 3. Moreover, it confirms that there won't be a new Warzone game, and MW3 will share the same map hub as Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, facilitating a more seamless experience among the titles.

Slide Cancel was removed at the advent of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, despite players wanting the feature. Although there were techniques to implement the mechanic, they didn't quite work the same and were later patched.

Players eagerly anticipating Modern Warfare 3's release can tune into the Call of Duty 2023 reveal event, scheduled for August 17, 2023, in the DMZ mode of Warzone 2. The game will be officially unveiled worldwide for the first time during this exclusive event.

Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

50 years of hip-hop celebration It's a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal EventNew Faction Showdown EventTwo 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch50 years of hip-hop celebration pic.twitter.com/PYxbsIL8dn

