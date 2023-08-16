Warzone 2 guide: JGOD ranks secret meta weapons in Season 5

Due to the fact that each new season of Warzone 2 brings about several changes to the game, the weapons considered meta also appear to be altered. These can sometimes be subtle and barely felt unless you really pay attention to the way each gun handles. Other times, obvious changes, such as the base health for all players increasing from 100 to 150 in the previous season, are easily noticeable.

With the release of Season 5 for Warzone 2, the developers have implemented several changes to the weapons in the game. This has caused the meta to shift as new weapons have been introduced, and older guns that were previously considered as the meta have received nerfs.

It can be difficult to keep track of the constant changes, but thankfully, certain YouTubers and Twitch Streamers, such as JGOD, create guides on which weapons are the current meta.

JGOD discusses the best long-range weapons in Warzone 2

JGOD is a popular content creator who helps Warzone 2 players improve their gameplay. Aside from sharing tips and tricks, he also analyzes different weapons in the game, providing information regarding each season's meta.

When Season 5 was initially released for Warzone 2, he uploaded a YouTube video that talked about the short-range and long-range meta based on new weapon balances that were implemented with the latest season. The focus of the long-range weapons in his first video were those with the longest possible range, which extended up to 70 meters.

Shortly after that, JGOD released a follow-up video that focused on long-range weapons that performed well within 50 meters as opposed to 70 meters. What prompted him to look into these weapons was a comment from a user named dukisa8791, who pointed out that most long-range kills happen within the 50-60 meter range.

Which guns perform best between 50-60 meters, according to JGOD?

After sifting through some relevant data, JGOD concluded that weapons that perform well within the 50-meter range are the Kastov 762, RAPP H, RPK, SAKIN MG38, Lachmann 762 in full auto, and the TAQ-V in single-fire and full auto.

Looking at the list, one might notice that these are not necessarily the most popular weapons and are rarely mentioned when it comes to conversations about which ones are considered meta.

However, these guns are worth trying out if you want to use something different or simply want to try something other than commonly used guns in Warzone 2.