Best one-shot sniper loadout for Warzone 2 Season 5

With Call of Duty Warzone 2 recently getting its Season 5 update, the FJX Imperium has dominated the scene with its one-shot capability. Publisher Activision waved the green flag for introducing one-shot sniper rifles after the community’s overwhelming support. However, the change was implemented by bringing incendiary and explosive ammunition instead of reworking the guns themselves.

Warzone 2 did not seem to have any plans to bring back one-shot snipers in an attempt to support its realistic combat experience. Fortunately, the developers took notice of the increasing demand for a buff to snipers and allowed the existence of one-shot weapon builds. The builds usually concentrate on increasing their damage output on headshots to maximize the impact of each shot.

This article will highlight popular gamer FaZe Testy’s one-shot FJX Imperium setup for Warzone 2 Season 5.

Best FJX Imperium one-shot weapon build for Warzone 2

Popular Warzone 2 player and content creator FaZe Testy showcased his best FJX Imperium build for one-shot kills. The setup utilizes attachments that can maximize the weapon's damage output and take out players with a single bullet, even in long-range gunfights. This can benefit players who prefer a loadout with a Sub-Machine Gun (SMG) for close range and a sniper.

The FJX Imperium, like all sniper rifles, benefits the most from a weapon build that can increase its accuracy, damage range, damage output, handling, and mobility. All attachments that boost accuracy, damage range, Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, and overall damage output can be used to construct a formidable setup.

Best attachments for the FJX Imperium

FJX Imperium weapon build (Image via Sym.gg)

FaZe Testy recommends his weapon build to take full advantage of the FJX Imperium’s one-shot power. Here is the complete build with a brief of the pros of each attachment:

Recommended build and tuning:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW (-0.5 vertical, -51 horizontal)

VLK LZR 7mW (-0.5 vertical, -51 horizontal) Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x (-3 vertical, -0.15 horizontal)

SP-X 80 6.6x (-3 vertical, -0.15 horizontal) Rear Grip: Skull-40 (-1 vertical, -0.45 horizontal)

Skull-40 (-1 vertical, -0.45 horizontal) Ammunition: .408 Explosive

The Nilsound 90 muzzle increases bullet velocity and provides adept sound suppression. The VLK LZR 7mW provides a boost to Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability. The SP-X 80 6.6x, meanwhile, provides accurate markers and magnification for a higher degree of precision.

The Skull-40 rear grip further increases ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed. The .408 explosive ammunition is crucial for the build as it makes the FJX Imperium a one-shot sniper.

How to unlock the FJX Imperium in Warzone 2

Weapon Challenges tab (Image via Activision)

The FJX Imperium was introduced to the game with the Season 3 Battle Pass. Fortunately, you can obtain this sniper rifle by completing a set of conditions in the weapon challenges. Here is how to unlock the weapon in Modern Warfare 2 and the battle royale.

You can drop into a DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) match and exfil with the weapon to unlock it permanently for the entire platform.

The gun can also be unlocked if you score a total of 30 one-shot kills with any other sniper rifle.

