FaZe Booya's best BAS-P loadout after Warzone 2 Season 5 buff

Call of Duty Warzone 2 recently implemented a buff for the BAS-P in the Warzone 2 Season 5 update. The latest patch brought a long list of new playable content, including weapons, operator bundles, cosmetics, and challenges. Every seasonal update brings additional gameplay adjustments that shift the meta; the most recent is in favor of the BAS-P.

Veteran Warzone 2 player and content creator FaZe Booya showcased his new BAS-P Sub Machine Gun (SMG) setup in a recent YouTube video. The clip contained some gameplay footage where the player secured spectacular kills and multiple wins. Due to its recent buffs, the BAS-P could become the new meta SMG for close range.

This article will highlight FaZe Booya's BAS-P setup for Warzone 2 Season 5.

Best BAS-P setup after Warzone 2 Season 5 buff

The Season 5 update introduced a new Sniper and two Assault Rifles, but the newly buffed BAS-P does not face much competition in its class. However, several SMGs like the MX9, Vel 46, and Fennec 45 received similar buffs.

The BAS-P is a powerful weapon that primarily benefits from a build that can increase mobility and handling stats. It is a close-range gun and all attachments that can increase Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, sprint-to-fire speed, damage range, and movement speed. These elements can bring out the gun's full potential and become one of the best secondary weapons.

Best attachments for the BAS-P SMG

Weapon challenge section for BAS-P (Image via Activision)

FaZe Booya suggests that players utilize his BAS-P weapon build to make the most out of it. Here is a list of all the attachments and a brief of their pros.

Recommended build and tuning:

Barrel: 10.5" Bruen Typhon (0.5 vertical, 0.4 horizontal)

10.5" Bruen Typhon (0.5 vertical, 0.4 horizontal) Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser (-0.5 vertical, -51 horizontal)

1mW Quick Fire Laser (-0.5 vertical, -51 horizontal) Stock: Bruen Flash V4

Bruen Flash V4 Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point (0.7 vertical, 9 horizontal)

9mm Hollow Point (0.7 vertical, 9 horizontal) Magazine: 50-Round Drum

The 10.5" Bruen Typhon barrel increases hip fire accuracy, bullet velocity, and damage range, alongside providing sound suppression. The 1mW Quick Fire laser attachment increases Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed. The Bruen Flash V4 stock increases ADS speed, crouch movement speed, sprint speed, and aim walking speed.

The 9mm Hollow Point ammunition increases the crippling power of each shot. The 50-round extended drum magazine helps players take longer gunfights without frequently reloading.

How to unlock the BAS-P SMG in Warzone 2?

Weapon challenges tab (Image via Activision)

The BAS-P was introduced to Modern Warfare 2 and the battle royale in the Season 1 battle pass. Fortunately, it can still be unlocked in the game by completing its dedicated challenge found in the challenges tab.

You can pick the gun up in the DMZ mode and exfil with it to unlock it for multiplayer and battle royale.

BAS-P can also be added to your inventory by scoring 25 SMG headshot kills in an online lobby.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates and weapon build guides.