Best FR Avancer loadout for Warzone 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 received a new weapon in the Assault Rifle category called the FR Avancer. With every seasonal and mid-seasonal update, the publisher has been expanding the arsenal of guns for both Modern Warfare 2 and the battle royale. It has a balanced time-to-kill speed and can be used primarily for medium-range gunfights.

Including a new balanced gun in the meta helps the community tinker with new build ideas. Warzone 2 player and content creator Klubo showcased his best FR Avancer setup alongside thrilling gameplay in a recent YouTube video. The weapon is new, and hence, players may get future patches that nerf or buff it.

This article will highlight Klubo’s best FR Avancer weapon build for Warzone 2.

Best FR Avancer class setup for Warzone 2

Call of Duty Warzone 2 introduced the FR Avancer as an alternative to other staple choices like the M4 and the Kastov 762 in the Assault Rifles class. The veterans and seasoned players will recognize the new gun to be quite similar to the original FFAR from the prequel. It can also potentially create a new meta paired with a shotgun or a Sub Machine Gun (SMG) as the secondary weapon.

The FF Advancer will benefit the most from a setup that can boost its Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, damage range, recoil control, and agility. All the attachments that can help players increase the weapon’s damage output, handling, and movement speed can be used to build and test new loadouts.

Best attachments for the FR Avancer

FF Advancer Assault Rifle in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Klubo suggests that players utilize his build to make the most of this fresh weapon. Here is a list of all the attachments with a brief about the pros of each item.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: 600mm FR Longbore

600mm FR Longbore Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 60-Round Mag

The Sakin Tread-40 increases horizontal and vertical recoil control. The 600mm FR Longbore barrel boosts the weapon's damage range and bullet velocity. The Cronen Mini Pro provides a clean and precise picture without sacrificing much ADS speed.

The FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel increases hip fire accuracy, aiming for idle stability and recoil stabilization. The 60-round extended magazine is crucial as it helps players participate in longer gunfights without reloading frequently.

How to unlock the FR Avancer in Warzone 2?

Warzone 2 Season 5 Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

The new FR Avancer Assault Rifle is locked behind the Season 5 battle pass. Fortunately, it will be available to all players for free and can be unlocked simply by grinding for XP points. Here is how you can get your hands on the latest gun added to the battle royale.

You need to grind the game to earn as many battle pass XP points as possible and unlock the different sectors.

You will need to unlock the E8 sector in the Season 5 battle pass to unlock the FR Avancer weapon.

You can then head to the weapons tab and use it in online lobbies by assigning it to a loadout.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates and weapon build guides.