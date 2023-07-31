Warzone 2's forgotten SMG is back in meta after the buff in Season 4

The FSS Hurricane makes a strong comeback in Warzone 2, competing with the meta weapons after the Season 4 and Season 4 Reloaded updates. Notably, Season 4 made significant gameplay changes, including increasing the base health pool, and the Reloaded update carefully adjusted every weapon to fit the new paradigm. Particularly in the SMG category, major improvements were made, which helped the FSS Hurricane stand out as a top performer with impressive efficiency and a dominating TTK.

Players can now use this formidable SMG as a supporting weapon that can perform excellently in close range and retain its momentum in medium-range battles. This article will provide a solid loadout for the weapon with appropriate class setup and attachments to dominate the battlefield.

Best FSS Hurricane loadout in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded

The FSS Hurricane stands out as a great choice in the dynamic Warzone 2 scenario. The title's meta was dominated by the Cronen Squall and has long maintained its supreme position. However, with the Season 4 Reloaded update, its effectiveness was reduced, but its popularity remained unchanged. The weapon is optimal for mid to long-range battles and falls behind in close-range encounters. This is where the FSS Hurricane shines and can be best paired with the aforementioned weapon negating its flaws.

In the current Warzone 2 scenario, the FSS Hurricane provides a tactical advantage. While it has a lower firing rate for an SMG, this shortcoming translates into increased steadiness, allowing it to succeed even in medium-range confrontations when necessary.

To unlock its full potential, you must properly configure it with appropriate attachments, perks, tactical equipment, and lethal gear.

Best attachments for FSS Hurricane in Warzone 2

The FSS Hurricane has recently gained popularity. However, the weapon does not have a particularly high TTK, but after the 10-meter mark, when other SMGs begin to fall behind, it retains consistency. With its standard 50-round magazine, you may keep fighting and use the mobility it offers to keep the momentum going.

The weapon is very easy to use and has almost no recoil. It becomes a dependable weapon in hand, and with the correct attachments, the performance may be improved even further.

FSS Hurricane loadout (Image via Sym.gg)

Recommended Loadout

Muzzle: Loackshot KT85 (vertical -0.36; horizontal +0.16)

Loackshot KT85 (vertical -0.36; horizontal +0.16) Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser (vertical -0.24; horizontal -27.97)

FSS OLE-V Laser (vertical -0.24; horizontal -27.97) Stock: Demo Quicksilver Stock (vertical -1.94; horizontal -1.08)

Demo Quicksilver Stock (vertical -1.94; horizontal -1.08) Rear Grip: Xten Grip (vertical -0.45; horizontal -0.25)

Xten Grip (vertical -0.45; horizontal -0.25) Ammunition: 5.7x28mm Overpressured +P

The above attachments will assist you in attaining greater mobility with enhanced ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and tactical sprint-to-fire speed.

Best class setup for the FSS Hurricane in Warzone 2?

A proper class setup is very crucial to face and overcome all the challenges that Warzone 2 matches provide. For the FSS Hurricane, the below setup is an optimal one.

Primary weapon: Cronen Squall

Cronen Squall Secondary weapon: FSS Hurricane

FSS Hurricane Tactical equipment: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Base perks: Overkill and Double Time

Overkill and Double Time Bonus perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate perk: High Alert

