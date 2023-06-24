Best FSS Hurricane loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

FSS Hurricane is a submachine gun in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It is one of the earliest unlocks in the game and is known for its large magazine size, enabling players to take on multiple enemies without reloading. It is also very mobile, allowing players to be aggressive and run circles around their foes. However, the SMG suffers in one particular area - its rate of fire.

With a fire rate of 698 RPM (Rounds per Minute), it is one of the slowest-shooting SMGs in the game. As a result, the gun isn't quite popular in the title. Players prefer other SMGs, such as the Lachmann Sub or the VEL 46 over the FSS Hurricane.

But that doesn't imply it is a bad gun. It has tremendous potential, especially after the Season 4 update. The recent update increased the base health of all players, so more bullets are required to kill an enemy. This created a gap in the SMG space, which the FSS Hurricane can fill.

This guide will take a closer look at the best FSS Hurricane loadout in Warzone 2, the best Perks for it, and more.

What is the best class setup for the FSS Hurricane in Warzone 2?

The FSS Hurricane performs brilliantly at close ranges. However, the weapon fails to deliver good results when it comes to long or medium-range counters. Hence, if you use the FSS Hurricane SMG in Warzone 2, going with a Marksman Rifle is advised.

For this purpose, you can go with either the Tempus Torrent or the TAQ-M. As for Perks, the ideal ones with the FSS Hurricane and Marksman Rifle combination would be Overkill, Double Time, Fast Hands, and High Alert. Regarding the Equipment, it is advised to go with Smoke Grenade and Semtex.

What are the best attachments for FSS Hurricane in Warzone 2?

FSS Hurricane is one of the most consistent weapons in the game. It is known for its stability, low recoil, and ease of use. But its damage range is low, it has a low rate of fire, and other issues prevent it from securing the center stage. But by using the correct attachments, many of its deficiencies can be overcome.

The following attachments are recommended for the FSS Hurricane in Warzone 2:

Barrel: FSS Cannonade 16"

FSS Cannonade 16" Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Optic: Cronen Mini Dot

Cronen Mini Dot Stock: Demo Quicksilver Stock

Demo Quicksilver Stock Rear Grip: Phantom Grip

FSS Cannonade 16" gives the weapon the much-needed damage range boost, increases the bullet velocity, and improves hip-fire accuracy. Schlager PEQ Box IV enhances the aim down sight speed, making it more viable for aggressive plays. Cronen Mini Dot is a red dot sight that provides an obstruction-free view of the targets.

The Demo Quicksilver Stock mostly enhances the gun's mobility by boosting the aim down sight speed, aim walking speed, sprint speed, and crown movement speed. Phantom Grip also helps with mobility by increasing the sprint-to-fire speed and the aim down sight speed of the SMG.

How to unlock the FSS Hurricane in Warzone 2

Unlocking the FSS Hurricane can be a little complicated if you are not well-versed with the Gunsmith 2.0 system. To acquire the firearm, follow these steps in either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2:

1) First, level up the M4 Assault Rifle to Level 13. This unlocks the FTAC Recon Battle Rifle for you.

2) Next, equip the FTAC Recon and get it to Level 16. This will unlock the FSS Hurricane.

Once acquired, it is advised to play a few matches with it to level it up and unlock the various attachments and slots.

