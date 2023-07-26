Best close-range loadout after Warzone 2 July 24 meta change

The July 24 update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2, although small in size, had a huge impact on the game's close-range meta. Many weapons, such as the MX Guardian, the KV Broadside, ISO 45, and a lot of Handguns, were nerfed. As a result, the previous loadouts that were designed for close-quarter engagements are no longer effective and must be updated.

Based on the recent changes, one of the weapons that have taken center stage is the Lachmann Sub. This SMG is exceptionally strong in close-range fights and can eliminate a fully armored enemy in just 825ms at ranges up to 16m. However, this TTK can be lowered further with the help of correct attachments.

This guide takes a closer look at the best Lachmann Sub loadout for close-range fights in Warzone 2, along with the best Perks, Equipment, and more.

Best Lachmann Sub class setup in Warzone 2 after the July 24 meta update

After the July 24 meta update, the Lachmann Sub has quickly risen in popularity, especially when it comes to close-range fights in Warzone 2. The weapon boasts amazing handling stats, which makes it extremely easy to use. However, being an SMG, it is limited by range. Hence, if you use it in your game, it is advised to couple it with another gun that can handle medium and long-range fights.

For this, you can pick a Marksman Rifle or a Sniper Rifle. If you are going to use a Marksman Rifle, it is recommended to go with the TAQ-M or the Tempus Torrent. If you want to use the Lachmann Sub as Sniper Support, equip a bolt action Sniper Rifle like the Victus XMR or the FJX Imperium.

When it comes to the Perk Package, you should be using Double Time, Overkill, Fast Hands, and High Alert or Quick Fix. For the Equipment, you cannot go wrong with the Smoke Grenade and the Throwing Knife combo.

Best attachments for the Lachmann Sub in Warzone 2 after the July 24 meta update

Although the July 24 meta update didn't directly alter the Lachmann Sub SMG in Warzone 2, it helped the weapon climb the ranks. This is a direct consequence of other close-range weapons being nerfed.

That said, the Lachmann Sub isn't perfect. It has some flaws that need addressing. For instance, the weapon doesn't have the best mobility stats, and the recoil can be a little difficult to control in some cases.

Keeping in mind the strengths and flaws of the Lachmann Sub, the following attachments are recommended:

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226MM

L38 Falcon 226MM Ammunition: 9MM Overpressured +P

9MM Overpressured +P Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

The L38 Falcon 226MM gives the weapon the much-needed mobility boost by increasing the movement speed of the character and also improves the aim-down sight speed.

The 9MM Overpressured +P ammunition makes the targets flinch when hit. This throws their aim off and makes it difficult to hit you back.

The 50 Round Drum is a must-have for the weapon in the game as enemies will often be armored, and you will require more bullets to take them down. Having more bullets will ensure that you don't have to reload in the middle of a fight.

The Lachmann TCG-10 will help you control the recoil, which is extremely essential to maintain accuracy.

The VLK LZR 7MW increases the aim-down sight speed and the sprint-to-fire speed. It also helps in stabilizing the aim, which will help you be more accurate.

How to unlock the Lachmann Sub in Warzone 2

Unlocking the Lachmann Sub in Warzone 2 can be a little tricky. Since it belongs to the Lachmann & Meer Platform, you'll have to use other weapons in its family. Here's how you get your hands on the gun:

First, you will have to reach a Military Rank of Level 16. This will unlock the Lachmann-762.

Now, level up the Lachmann-762 to Level 13. Doing so will unlock the Lachmann 556.

Use the Lachmann 556 and get it to Level 12 to unlock the Lachmann Sub.

Once acquired, it is advised to play a few matches with the weapon. This will level up the gun and unlock the various attachment slots and the attachments suggested in this guide.

Once acquired, it is advised to play a few matches with the weapon. This will level up the gun and unlock the various attachment slots and the attachments suggested in this guide.