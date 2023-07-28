How to unlock FR Avancer in Warzone 2 and MW 2 Season 5

The FR Avancer Assault Rifle is an exciting new weapon that has been announced in a recent blog post for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW 2 Season 5. Players can expect to receive this weapon when the upcoming season launches. Along with the FR Avancer, both titles intend to release six weapons during the season, including two free ones from the Battle Pass, the M13C Assault Rifle, and three more that include an SMG, a sidearm, and a melee weapon.

The upcoming season is packed with intriguing content that adds a layer of diversity and dynamism, making it more appealing for players. The community will look to get their hands on new weaponry soon, although there will be some requirements for unlocking them.

That said, this article will explain how to unlock the new FR Avancer Assault Rifle.

Unlocking procedure for the FR Avancer Assault Rifle in Warzone 2 and MW 2

According to the blog post, the FR Avancer is an Assault Rifle featured in Warzone 2 and MW 2. It is described as a powerful bullpup rifle with a fast fire rate and exceptional maneuverability, presenting it as a dominant force on the battlefield when used effectively.

However, to effectively utilize the weapon's power, players must manage its recoil, high rate of fire, and go through a learning curve. The FR Avancer, with its extraordinary rate of fire and agility, promises to be a formidable addition, making it challenging yet rewarding for those who grasp its capabilities.

Furthermore, the weapon is expected to be suited for medium-range battles and should eliminate enemies in seconds if shots are connected precisely.

It is recommended to test this weapon in the Firing Range before hopping into any competitive match.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



- FR Avancer, reminds me of Famas from BO1 or FFAR from OG Warzone

- Carrack .300, reminds me of WA2000

- M13C, launches in Season



4 more weapons are scheduled to release in Season 5. 3 New Weapons coming to Warzone and Modern Warfare with Season 5- FR Avancer, reminds me of Famas from BO1 or FFAR from OG Warzone- Carrack .300, reminds me of WA2000- M13C, launches in Season4 more weapons are scheduled to release in Season 5. pic.twitter.com/ABWX3uc269 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/ABWX3uc269" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/ABWX3uc269

The FR Avancer is a solid addition to the upcoming Battle Pass, which is available to all players for free. Players are required to complete the designated Battle Pass Sector to unlock this High-Value Target.

Although the precise sector has not yet been revealed, gamers can expect an interesting adventure through the Battle Pass to obtain this lethal weapon.

The above is all the required information regarding the new weapon FR Avancer AR that will be included in Warzone 2 and MW 2.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S05-Announceme…



Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

50 years of hip-hop celebration It's a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal EventNew Faction Showdown EventTwo 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch50 years of hip-hop celebration pic.twitter.com/PYxbsIL8dn

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW 2 Season 5 are scheduled to go live on August 2, 2023, and will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

For the latest updates on the upcoming season and other Call of Duty news, make sure to check out Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.