Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is highly anticipated among gamers, and you can get early access to the campaign mode on their PS4/PS5. Preloading the game ensures that you have it downloaded and ready to play as soon as the early access period begins. Campaign Early Access PC preloading begins on November 1 at 9 a.m PT, with Early Access going live on November 2 at 10 a.m PT.

This article provides a detailed guide on how to preload Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access on PS4/PS5. By following the steps outlined below, you can ensure that you won't miss a minute of the action.

How to initiate the Early Access preload of the Modern Warfare 3 campaign on your PS4 or PS5

Preloading ensures that you have Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 downloaded and ready to play as soon as the Early Access period begins. Follow these comprehensive steps to preload IT on your PS4/PS5:

Select the Library icon on your console's home screen.

Scroll through your library to find the Call of Duty: MW3 game.

Highlight the game and press the Options button on your controller.

From the options menu, select "Check for Updates" to ensure you have the latest version of the game.

If an update is available, choose "Start" to begin downloading the update. If there are no updates, skip to the next step.

The download time will vary depending on your internet connection speed. Ensure that you have enough storage space on your console.

The download progress will be displayed on your console's home screen or in the "Downloads" section of the Library.

Once the download is complete, the installation process will begin automatically. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the installation.

The Zombie Ghost Operator skin is included as a preorder bonus with the regular version of MW3 ($70). Meanwhile, the Vault edition ($100) includes the Zombie Ghost Operator skin as well as the Soul Harvester Tracer weapon blueprint, the Nemesis Operator pack, two weapon vaults, and BlackCell Season 1 with 30 tier skips.

How to get Early Access to Modern Warfare 3 Campaign on PS4/PS5

To access the MW3 campaign early on your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, you will need to preorder a digital version of the game. Follow the steps below to ensure early access:

Open the PlayStation Store on your PS4 or PS5 console.

Use the search function to find "Call of Duty: MW3" in the store.

Choose the digital edition of MW3 that suits your preferences (Standard Edition or Vault Edition).

Add the chosen edition to your cart and proceed to the checkout to preorder the game.

Follow the prompts to complete the purchase using your preferred payment method.

Once you have pre-ordered the digital edition of MW3, you will be entitled to early access to the campaign mode.

Remember to check for any available updates and have sufficient storage space to accommodate the game on your PS4/PS5. Get ready to dive into the action-packed MW3 campaign and experience the latest installment of the iconic franchise.

