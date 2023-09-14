All Ghost operator skins in Warzone 2 and MW2: How to get, bundles, and more

Ghost operator skins feature in both Warzone 2 and MW2, with Ghost being one of the most iconic characters in Call of Duty history. Ghost, also known as Simon Riley, is the most recognizable character in the MW universe besides Captain Price. Since MW (2007), the stealthy tank of TF141 has managed to captivate the hearts of CoD enthusiasts, appearing in four games.

The Call of Duty gaming universe provides countless customization possibilities to intimately bond players with their game persona. This guide provides a detailed overview of all the operator skins, how to unlock them, and the exclusive bundles available.

All Warzone 2 and MW2 Ghost skins and bundles

Ghost in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

As with other operators in Call of Duty Warzone 2 and MW2, extra Ghost operator skins have been provided post-launch. These can be given as rewards or as part of a package purchased through the Call of Duty Store. Here is a list of all the operator skins and bundles available in MW2 and Warfare 2.

Red Team 141 operator Skin

Loch operator skin

The Nightwar operator skin

Gilded Reaper operator skin

The Spectral operator skin

The Classic operator skin

The Rook operator skin

The Condemned operator skin

How to get all Ghost operator skins in Warzone 2 and MW2

Red Team 141 Ghost operator Skin

Red Team 141 skin in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The Red Team Ghost operator skin is now accessible for players who have purchased Modern Warfare 2's Vault Edition. The skin is only available in the premium edition of the game, which costs $99.99 USD, thus making it the most expensive Ghost skin.

Loch Ghost operator skin

Loch Ghost skin in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The Deepwater bundle includes the Loch operator skin. The skin costs 2400 CoD points, which equates to $19.99 USD. This skin was included in the Season 2 Reloaded update.

The Nightwar Ghost operator skin

The Nightwar Ghost skin in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Ghost's Nightwar was available as an HVT in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 3 Battle Pass Sector C20. By purchasing the BlackCell Battle Pass, you might also obtain the Black and Gold versions of this skin.

This operator skin includes night-vision goggles, indicating that he's ready to dive into Modern Warfare 2 Season 3's Black Gold level, the first night-vision map to appear in multiplayer.

Gilded Reaper Ghost operator skin

The Gilded Reaper Ghost skin in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The Gilded Reaper Ghost skin is part of the Bone Chiller Tracer Pack, which was introduced in Season 2 Reloaded. The bundle costs 2400 CoD points or $19.99 USD.

The Spectral Ghost operator skin

The Spectral Ghost skin in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The Spectral operator skin is available as part of the Season 4 update's Reactive Pack: Soulless. The bundle is available for 2,800 CoD Points. The Spectral Ghost skin replaces the basic Ghost mask with a pristine crystal mask.

The Classic Ghost operator skin

The Classic Ghost skin in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

By purchasing the Classic Ghost Pack bundle for 2,400 CoD Points, you can equip Ghost's outfit from Modern Warfare 2. This also unlocks the "Loose Ends" and "Just Like Old Times" Weapon Blueprints.

The Rook Ghost operator skin

The Rook Ghost skin in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The Rook operator skin was added to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 as part of the Season 5 Battle Pass. By claiming all of the awards at Sector E17, players can obtain the Rook Ghost skin. To get entry to Sector E17, you must first complete Sectors E7, E15, or E19.

The Condemned Ghost operator skin

Players who sign up for Warzone mobile will receive the Condemned Ghost operator skin for free. The skin will be unlocked when 25 million registrations are completed. Link your Call of Duty account to your Google Play or App Store account to unlock this operator skin.

How to get Ghost in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The Red Team 141 Operator Pack (image via Activision)

Players can unlock the operator in both Warzone 2 and MW2 by purchasing the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition. This unlocks the Red Team 141 operator Pack, which contains Ghost, Captain Price, Soap, and Farah. Users who have previously purchased the regular version of Modern Warfare 2 can upgrade to Vault Edition at any time by visiting their platform's shop.

Alternatively, anyone who purchases a package that includes a skin will be able to use it in Warzone 2 and MW2. However, they can only use that exact skin, not the base Ghost skin obtained with the Vault Edition.

Furthermore, the developers have guaranteed that all weapons and skins obtained in MW2 will be carried over to Modern Warfare 3.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.