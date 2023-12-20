Face the Vortex event in Modern Warfare 3: Release date, maps, and more

This new year, Call of Duty is introducing a brand new event named Face the Vortex in Modern Warfare 3. It will take place in the MW3 multiplayer and allow players to earn 'cataclysmic' rewards by participating in the event. With 2023 ending with the Christmas special CODMASS event and the new year starting with Face the Vortex, it is going to be a great festive period for COD enthusiasts.

Read ahead to know about the release date, maps, and other features that will be coming with the New Year event.

When does Face the Vortex event start in Modern Warfare 3

Expand Tweet

The event in Modern Warfare 3 begins on January 3, 2024, the same day the CODMASS event in Warzone and MW3 ends.

Face the Vortex event in Modern Warfare 3 explained

According to the official COD blog, three multiplayer maps in Modern Warfare 3 will be completely overhauled during this event. Along with that, there will be a total of 15 rewards, which can be earned by the players just by playing on the Vortex-themed maps.

All maps in Face the Vortex event in Modern Warfare 3

Tetanus - Rust

Tetanus map (Image via Activision)

During this event, the fan-favorite Rust map will get a complete overhaul. The players will find themselves in a futuristic setting of Rust during a planetary storm. Neon-green lights will be seen attached to the infrastructure, giving a sci-fi feel to the players participating in the event.

Satan's Quarry - Quarry

Satan's Quarry (Image via Activision)

In this event, as the name suggests, the Quarry will unleash a hellish atmosphere. There will be fire and magma all over the places instead of the salt that it usually has. The atmosphere will be very similar to Warzone's Diablo 4 crossover event during Halloween.

Sporeyard - Boneyard

Sporeyard (Image via Activision)

The iconic Boneyard map will see a fungal infestation like never before. Players will find themselves in a world where fungus takes over, and there will be glowy blue spores in the sky. All the infrastructure will also be invaded by this glowy fungus.

When does Face the Vortex event in Modern Warfare 3 end?

The event will officially end on January 17, 2024. It is also expected that the Season 1 Reloaded for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone will commence on the same day.

That is everything you need to know about the upcoming event. For more information regarding MW3, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.