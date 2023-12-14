Merry CODMAS event in Warzone: Release date, how to play, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone players are in for an action-packed Christmas with the eagerly anticipated Merry CODMAS event. With promises of reskinned maps, exciting challenges, and exclusive rewards, this content is poised to infuse WZ with holiday cheer.

This article will dive into the details surrounding Merry CODMAS' release date, gameplay, and myriad features that will make this 12-day event a standout experience for players.

All about Warzone's Merry CODMAS event

Expand Tweet

The Merry CODMAS event is scheduled to commence approximately a week after the Season 1 update goes live, meaning December 20. Spanning 12 days, it promises a plethora of activities, challenges, and rewards, adding a festive flair to the Warzone experience. Mark your calendars, as it will conclude shortly after Christmas.

One of this event's highlights is that it will introduce two reskinned holiday-themed maps. The first, Shipment, harkens back to Modern Warfare 2, offering players a snowy and festive battlefield. The second one, playfully named Hangover, is a reskinned version of the iconic Highrise map.

With an office party vibe, complete with a dance floor and Christmas lights, these two inclusions are sure to provide a unique gaming experience.

To complement the holiday maps, this event will feature two new game modes: Holiday Infected and Snowball Gunfight. These have been confirmed. However, there's anticipation for an official blog post that might unveil additional game modes and holiday-themed maps.

Embracing the festive spirit, this event brings forth exclusive holiday-themed character bundles as well. The Santa Naz Ultra skin Tracer pack will take center stage among them, featuring the undead Zombie Santa as an Operator.

This bundle includes two legendary weapon blueprints, tracers, a weapon vinyl, one sticker, a charm, and an animated emblem. Santa Naz Ultra is set to be the season's main Operator, offering potential XP boosts or other perks to bundle owners.

Challenges and rewards

Expand Tweet

Merry CODMAS will introduce a series of challenges in both Warzone and multiplayer modes. Completing these will earn players a variety of rewards, including weapon blueprints.

The challenges will range from obtaining melee kills with specific equipment to achieving Operator kills with designated weapons. Additionally, a Master Reward awaits those who successfully complete all seven event challenges.

Warzone enthusiasts can look forward to a transformative update during CODMAS. This title's main map will undergo a winter makeover with falling snow, Christmas trees, and a revamped, loot-filled train.

Players will also encounter a unique objective challenge involving capturing a location, signaling other players, and a showdown with an undead Zombie Santa boss.

As the Merry CODMAS event unfolds, gamers can immerse themselves in the holiday spirit, enjoying reskinned maps, engaging challenges, and exclusive rewards.

Stay tuned for further details, as Activision has promised additional blog posts revealing more about the event. With daily login rewards and lots of new content on the horizon, it's clear that the holiday season in Warzone is set to be a festive and action-packed affair.