MW3 Warzone to feature Slay Ride Resurgence Christmas special mode in Season 1

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Warzone will feature a new Limited-Time Mode called Slay Ride Resurgence after Season 1’s launch. The announcement was made by Activision through the official Call of Duty blog. It stated that Warzone would celebrate the winter festive season with different Limited-Time Modes (LTMs) instead of CODMAS. The game would receive playlist updates throughout the season for Slay Ride.

MW3 Warzone will enter the new Season 1 update on December 6, 2023, and introduce a massive amount of gameplay content. The community will be able to play the upcoming modes without additional transactions, as it will be included in Activision’s 2022 Battle Royale. These modes are also expected to feature different challenges and cosmetic rewards as a part of the event.

This article will highlight the upcoming Slay Ride Resurgence mode details in MW3 Warzone.

What is Slay Ride Resurgence mode in MW3 Warzone?

The Slay Ride Resurgence LTM is described as an LTM that will arrive in Warzone with a special twist. The entire map will receive a Winter Holiday-themed makeover and feature a main boss on the map, who is none other than Santa himself and will take control of the train running through Urzikstan.

The official blog states that the AI-operated Santa will provide gifts to certain operators and emerge as a formidable foe for all who try to sack the train. However, the train is likely to have a lot of high-tier loot that will attract a lot of attention. It is best to expect that Santa will be fully equipped to mow down all squads that dare to enter his train during this mode.

Since this is confirmed to be a Resurgence mode, you can keep challenging difficult Points of Interest (POIs) as long as one of the squad members survives on the map, even if you are eliminated. This will be a great opportunity for the entire playerbase to learn about the nooks and crannies of the map without fearing immediate gunfights.

The developers have confirmed that the entire CODMAS event will be available for 12 days. You can choose to participate in this festive mode to complete various challenges and claim different rewards that will be exclusively available. You can also complete more challenges in MW3 multiplayer if you own a copy of the game.

It is going to be an exciting month for Call of Duty fans as Activision 2023 shooter and the Battle Royale is going to receive a complete festive makeover. This holiday season can be a great time for the entire playerbase to grind in a few hours and earn free skins to expand the cosmetics collections and unlock the upcoming free weapons through the battle pass.

