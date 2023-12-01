All MW3 Warzone Season 1 modes at launch

MW3 Warzone is getting a refresh in Season 1. The first season of the revamped battle royale title will feature three classic game modes, with more planned for later in the season. The modes that will be arriving at launch will be played on the new map of Urzikstan for the first 48 hours only. Once these 48 hours have passed, old maps like Ashika Island and Vondel will be making their way back to the rotation.

In this guide, we will take a closer look at all the game modes that will be coming to MW3 Warzone in its first seasonal update.

What are all the modes that will be available to play on MW3 Warzone Season 1 launch day?

As mentioned earlier, Season 1 of MW3 Warzone will feature three game modes that fans of the battle royale are already familiar with. These game modes are:

Battle Royale

Battle Royale is the classic game mode in the shooter title. Players here compete to be the last one alive. Although the exact number of participants is currently not known, it is expected to lie somewhere in the range of 120-150. It is worth noting that Call of Duty showcased the map with 99 players in the COD Next event.

Plunder

Unlike the traditional Battle Royale mode, Plunder involves players in a race to collect $1 million in cash. They have infinite respawns and can deploy with their loadouts right out of the bat. It is a quick game mode that lasts 30 minutes, and within this short time limit, players must accumulate as much cash as possible.

Resurgence

Fan-favorite game mode Resurgence will be playable on day 1 of the Season 1 update. The primary objective of this mode is to be the last one alive. However, unlike the traditional Battle Royale mode, players get infinite respawns until late into the game as long their teammates are alive.

As players get infinite respawns, the mode is usually far more fast-paced and intense than the BR mode.

Under the Resurgence playlist, players will be able to participate in the Urzikstan Resurgence mode, which will focus on the Orlov Military Base, Popov Power, and Zaravan Suburbs.

That covers everything that there is to know about all the game modes that will be available to play in MW3 Warzone Season 1 at launch. But that's not all. Popular modes like Lockdown and a new limited-time mode, Slay Ride Resurgence, will be added with the mid-season (Season 1 Reloaded) update.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone's Season 1 will go live on December 6, 2023. The upcoming update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.